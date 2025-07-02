scriptED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected | Latest News | Patrika News
ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

ED Action in Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a major raid on Wednesday at the Fairmont, a five-star hotel in Kukas, Jaipur, in connection with a case related to the Mahadev betting app.

JaipurJul 02, 2025 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

ED Action in Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a major raid on Wednesday at the five-star Fairmont Hotel in Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, in connection with a case involving the Mahadev betting app. A special team from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, carried out this action based on confidential information, questioning several suspicious individuals staying in two or three rooms of the hotel.
Sources suggest these individuals were staying at the hotel to attend a wedding and are allegedly linked to the illegal network of the Mahadev betting app. The ED team initiated action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources revealed that the team received intelligence about the suspicious individuals linked to the Mahadev betting app being present at the hotel. Based on this, the hotel was raided and the suspects are being questioned.

Previous Actions in Jaipur

This is not the first action against this network in Jaipur. On April 16, the ED raided several locations, including the flat of dry fruit trader Bharat Dadhich in the Sodala area of Jaipur. Significant evidence related to money laundering, cryptocurrency, and shell companies was found during that raid.

Illegal Betting on Mahadev Betting App

The Mahadev betting app is an illegal online betting platform known for facilitating betting on sports like cricket and football. The app and its website handle transactions worth billions of rupees. The ED investigation has revealed that several influential individuals and business entities are involved in this network. It is estimated that the scam could involve up to Rs 40,000 crore in fraudulent activity.
It is noteworthy that last year, the ED also took action against this network, seizing assets worth crores of rupees and arresting several accused. In April, a simultaneous search operation was conducted at more than 60 locations across Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, and Delhi.

