Festival Season Gift from Rajasthan Roadways, Passengers to Get This Relief on Diwali and Bhai Dooj

Sawaimadhopur News: After receiving eight new buses, the number of buses at Sawaimadhopur Roadways Depot will increase to 39. Currently, 31 buses are operating in the roadways, including contractual buses.

Sawai MadhopurOct 28, 2024 / 03:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Roadways Good News: The long-awaited relief has finally arrived for Sawaimadhopur Roadways Depot, which was struggling with a shortage of buses. Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Jaipur headquarters, has allocated eight new buses to the local depot. As a result, passengers will not face any difficulties during their journey in the festive season.

Number of Roadways Buses to Increase to 39

Sawaimadhopur Roadways Depot will now have a total of 39 buses after receiving eight new buses. Currently, 31 buses, including contractual buses, are operating. Eight new buses have arrived at the depot, but they have not been registered yet, and hence, have not started operating. However, they will be registered within a day or two and will start operating soon. The depot has one contractual bus and 38 buses belong to the Roadways Corporation.

Relief for Passengers on Diwali and Bhai Dooj

After the Diwali holidays, people have started moving from one place to another, and traffic congestion has increased. With the arrival of new buses, passengers will get a comfortable journey. Moreover, there will be a huge rush on Bhai Dooj, and the new buses will provide relief to the passengers.
Checkposts to be Established for Monitoring: To monitor the extra passenger load during the Diwali festival, checkposts will be established in the district from October 30 to November 4. Additional buses will be deployed on the Jaipur route to cater to the increased passenger load.

Two New Routes to be Operational

According to the information received from Sawaimadhopur Depot, two new routes will be operational after receiving the new buses from the headquarters. The first bus will operate from Baler to Jaipur via Bounli, and the second bus will operate from Khandar to Bhivadi via Lalsot-Dausa.
Eight new buses have been received from the Jaipur headquarters, and two new schedules have been fixed from Baler to Jaipur and Khandar to Bhivadi. Additional buses will be deployed during the festive season to cater to the increased passenger load.
Gajanand Jangid, Chief Manager, Sawaimadhopur Roadways Depot

News / Special / Festival Season Gift from Rajasthan Roadways, Passengers to Get This Relief on Diwali and Bhai Dooj

