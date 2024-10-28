Festival Season Gift from Rajasthan Roadways, Passengers to Get This Relief on Diwali and Bhai Dooj

Number of Roadways Buses to Increase to 39Sawaimadhopur Roadways Depot will now have a total of 39 buses after receiving eight new buses. Currently, 31 buses, including contractual buses, are operating. Eight new buses have arrived at the depot, but they have not been registered yet, and hence, have not started operating. However, they will be registered within a day or two and will start operating soon. The depot has one contractual bus and 38 buses belong to the Roadways Corporation.
Relief for Passengers on Diwali and Bhai DoojAfter the Diwali holidays, people have started moving from one place to another, and traffic congestion has increased. With the arrival of new buses, passengers will get a comfortable journey. Moreover, there will be a huge rush on Bhai Dooj, and the new buses will provide relief to the passengers.
Two New Routes to be OperationalAccording to the information received from Sawaimadhopur Depot, two new routes will be operational after receiving the new buses from the headquarters. The first bus will operate from Baler to Jaipur via Bounli, and the second bus will operate from Khandar to Bhivadi via Lalsot-Dausa.
Gajanand Jangid, Chief Manager, Sawaimadhopur Roadways Depot