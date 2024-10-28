scriptFog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works! | Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works! | Latest News | Patrika News
Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

Fog Device: North-Western Railways has started supplying fog devices to its divisions. This advanced device will work with GPS technology in rails.

Oct 28, 2024

Indian Railways has started preparations to tackle fog. Trains of Ratlam Railway Division will be equipped with fog devices, which will alert them beforehand. During the winter season, from December to February, the Railway has started preparations to tackle dense fog. To ensure that the loco pilot can see clearly ahead, fog devices are being installed.
North-Western Railway has started supplying fog devices to its divisions. This advanced device will work with GPS technology in rails. This will ensure that high-speed trains can operate without any hindrance due to fog. Trains will be able to run at the maximum permitted speed. During winter, dense fog is a common phenomenon. To improve the efficiency of goods warning boards on railway tracks, radium strips and lime powder will be used. This will help in easily understanding the foggy conditions.

How the Fog Device Works

The fog device will provide information about the upcoming signal. It will also alert the loco pilot about the upcoming signal many meters ahead. This will help the pilot in controlling the speed of the train.

