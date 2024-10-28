Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

North-Western Railway has started supplying fog devices to its divisions. This advanced device will work with GPS technology in rails. This will ensure that high-speed trains can operate without any hindrance due to fog. Trains will be able to run at the maximum permitted speed. During winter, dense fog is a common phenomenon. To improve the efficiency of goods warning boards on railway tracks, radium strips and lime powder will be used. This will help in easily understanding the foggy conditions.

How the Fog Device Works The fog device will provide information about the upcoming signal. It will also alert the loco pilot about the upcoming signal many meters ahead. This will help the pilot in controlling the speed of the train.