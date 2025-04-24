scriptFour Main Roads Renamed in a Rajasthan City | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Four Main Roads Renamed in a Rajasthan City

Rajasthan News: Four major roads in the Ajmer North Assembly Constituency of Rajasthan have been renamed.

AjmerApr 24, 2025 / 10:07 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Ajmer City 4 Main Roads Names Changed know what is new name
Rajasthan News: Following instructions from Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, four major roads in the Ajmer Uttar Assembly constituency have been renamed. A committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner has approved the changes.

Four Major Roads Renamed

According to the committee, the road from Agra Gate Chowraha to Agrasen Chowraha has been named Sant Shiromani Namdev Maharaj Marg; the road from St. Stephen’s Chowraha to the Jhalkari Bai memorial has been named Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Marg; the divider road between Sector B and C, from a private bank building to a hotel in Panchsheel Nagar, has been named Shaheed Major Natwar Singh Shaktawath Marg; and the road from Anasagar Police Chowki to Prem Nagar has been named Shaheed Avinash Maheshwari Marg .

Committee Grants Approval

Vasudev Devnani’s proposal was also approved in the general meeting of the Municipal Corporation. The committee, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma, also granted its approval.

Police Stations and Other Roads to be Renamed Soon

It is noteworthy that under Devnani’s instructions, King Edward Memorial has been renamed Maharishi Dayanand Vishram Griha, Hotel Khadim has been renamed Hotel Ajaymeru, Foy Sagar has been renamed Varun Sagar, and there is agreement to rename the elevated road as Ram Setu. The names of police stations and other roads will also be changed soon.

News / Special / Four Main Roads Renamed in a Rajasthan City

