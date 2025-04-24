Four Main Roads Renamed in a Rajasthan City

Committee Grants Approval Vasudev Devnani’s proposal was also approved in the general meeting of the Municipal Corporation. The committee, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma, also granted its approval.
Police Stations and Other Roads to be Renamed Soon It is noteworthy that under Devnani’s instructions, King Edward Memorial has been renamed Maharishi Dayanand Vishram Griha, Hotel Khadim has been renamed Hotel Ajaymeru, Foy Sagar has been renamed Varun Sagar, and there is agreement to rename the elevated road as Ram Setu. The names of police stations and other roads will also be changed soon.