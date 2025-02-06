scriptFree Buses for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims from here in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
Free Buses for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims from here in Rajasthan

Maha Kumbh 2025: Good news for devotees travelling to the Maha Kumbh from Rajasthan.

Dausa Feb 06, 2025

Patrika Desk

Mahakumbh
Dausa. The railways have already run several special trains from Rajasthan for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. Simultaneously, roadway buses from every district are also going to Prayagraj. Despite this, there are waiting lists for trains, and buses are also full. Meanwhile, good news has emerged for devotees from Rajasthan going to the Maha Kumbh.
Mahant Dr. Nareshpuri Goswami (Dr. Nareshpuri Goswami) of Mehndipur Balaji Dham has announced free bus travel to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh for devotees. The Balaji Trust will provide free travel, accommodation, and food during the journey.

Registration of Devotees Begins

Devotees will depart from the Balaji Temple for Prayagraj by bus on 9th, 13th, 16th, 19th, and 22nd February. Registration has begun for devotees going for the Maha Kumbh bath. Any person over 50 years of age can register with their Aadhaar card at the Balaji Temple Trust office and avail of free travel.

Free Food and Accommodation

Under the guidance of the Balaji Temple Trust President, Mahant Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj (Mahant Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj), free food and accommodation will be provided in Prayagraj for all bus travellers. The Trust has urged devotees to contact the temple office to book their seats and avail the benefits of the pilgrimage.

Service Camp for Devotees in Prayagraj

Notably, a service camp has been set up in Prayagraj by the Balaji Temple Trust since 13th January for devotees. This includes free food, accommodation, service to sadhus and saints, blanket distribution, etc., along with daily devotional singing.

