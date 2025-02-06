Free Buses for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims from here in Rajasthan

Mahant Dr. Nareshpuri Goswami (Dr. Nareshpuri Goswami) of Mehndipur Balaji Dham has announced free bus travel to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh for devotees. The Balaji Trust will provide free travel, accommodation, and food during the journey.

Registration of Devotees Begins Devotees will depart from the Balaji Temple for Prayagraj by bus on 9th, 13th, 16th, 19th, and 22nd February. Registration has begun for devotees going for the Maha Kumbh bath. Any person over 50 years of age can register with their Aadhaar card at the Balaji Temple Trust office and avail of free travel.

Free Food and Accommodation Under the guidance of the Balaji Temple Trust President, Mahant Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj (Mahant Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj), free food and accommodation will be provided in Prayagraj for all bus travellers. The Trust has urged devotees to contact the temple office to book their seats and avail the benefits of the pilgrimage.