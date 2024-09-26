Aadhar Card Benefits for Farmers: License will be Canceled if Irregularities are Found, Order Issued

scriptAadhar Card Benefits for Farmers: License will be Canceled if Irregularities are Found, Order Issued | Latest News | Patrika News
JhalawarSep 26, 2024 / 03:13 am

Patrika Desk

During the Rabi season, the Agriculture Department has decided to distribute DAP and urea fertilizers through a permit system, considering the demand and supply of these fertilizers. The department has instructed all wholesale and retail fertilizer sellers to ensure that DAP and urea fertilizers are not sold outside the district or region under any circumstances. In the district, there is a record sowing of mustard, gram, coriander, and wheat, and the supply of DAP and urea fertilizers is less than the demand.
For this reason, the department has become vigilant in advance. Each farmer will be sold a maximum of 10 bags or less of DAP and urea fertilizers according to availability. The sellers of fertilizers will have to obtain a signed photocopy of the Aadhar card and documents related to farming (land records, passbook, etc.) from the farmers who are buying DAP or urea fertilizers. After selling the fertilizers, the sellers will have to provide a bill to the farmers with their name, full address, mobile number, fertilizer name, and batch number, so that physical verification of the distribution can be done.
Assistant Director Rajesh Vijay said that this time the department will set up check posts to prevent black marketing of DAP and urea fertilizers. The purpose of these check posts is to prevent the sale of DAP and urea fertilizers outside the district and state.
Farmers will not face any problems in getting DAP and urea fertilizers due to the permit system. Each farmer will be given a maximum of 10 bags of fertilizers, and if there is a shortage, less will be given.
If any irregularities are found, the license will be canceled. The agriculture officer said that fertilizer sellers must maintain a daily stock record in the POS machine. If any fertilizer seller sells DAP or urea fertilizers outside the district or region or does not follow the above instructions, their license will be suspended or canceled.

