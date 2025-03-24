Government job: Three times more applicants than vacancies in three days for Class 4 posts

Essential QualificationsTo apply for the Class IV employee recruitment-2024, candidates must possess a 10th-class certificate. Applicants must also be between 18 and 40 years of age. Eligibility will be determined through a written examination.
Exam DateThe examination for the Class IV employee recruitment-2024 is expected to be held between 19 September 2025 and 21 September 2025.
Examination Process and PatternThe Class IV recruitment examination will be conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The complete details of the examination are as follows:
1-The examination will be conducted offline (pen-paper mode).
2-Questions will be of the multiple-choice type.
3-Total number of questions: 120 questions
4-Total examination time: 2 hours
5-Total marks: 200 marks
6-Negative Marking: One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
General Hindi: 30
General English: 15
General Knowledge: 50
General Mathematics: 25
Total Marks: 120