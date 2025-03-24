Government job: Three times more applicants than vacancies in three days for Class 4 posts

scriptGovernment job: Three times more applicants than vacancies in three days for Class 4 posts | Latest News | Patrika News
JaipurMar 24, 2025 / 02:58 pm

Jaipur: The application process for the Class IV recruitment examination in Rajasthan has commenced. Applications have been open since 21 March. Within just three days, the number of applications received has exceeded three times the total number of vacancies.
There are 53,749 vacancies for Class IV positions, and as of 23 March, 174,679 applications have been received. The deadline for applications is 19 April.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has issued a detailed notification for recruitment to 52,453 Class IV positions in various departments and offices. This recruitment process will fill 46,931 general category positions and 5,522 positions in scheduled areas. In addition, appointments will be made to 594 vacancies received through the government secretariat and 668 vacancies received from other departments. Thus, according to the revised notification, a total of 53,749 positions will now be filled. Online applications for the Class IV employee recruitment-2024 began on 21 March 2025.

Essential Qualifications

To apply for the Class IV employee recruitment-2024, candidates must possess a 10th-class certificate. Applicants must also be between 18 and 40 years of age. Eligibility will be determined through a written examination.

Exam Date

The examination for the Class IV employee recruitment-2024 is expected to be held between 19 September 2025 and 21 September 2025.

Examination Process and Pattern

The Class IV recruitment examination will be conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The complete details of the examination are as follows:
Examination Format
1-The examination will be conducted offline (pen-paper mode).
2-Questions will be of the multiple-choice type.
3-Total number of questions: 120 questions
4-Total examination time: 2 hours
5-Total marks: 200 marks
6-Negative Marking: One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Subject-wise Distribution of Questions
General Hindi: 30
General English: 15
General Knowledge: 50
General Mathematics: 25
Total Marks: 120

