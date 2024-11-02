Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

scriptGovernment Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Government Jobs: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the Diwali Sneh Milan Samaroh at Pradhan Vatika in Sanganeer on Friday.

Nov 02, 2024

Rajasthan Government Jobs: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the Diwali Sneh Milan Samaroh at Pradhan Vatika in Sanganeer on Friday. He congratulated everyone on the occasion of Diwali and expressed good wishes.

The Chief Minister said that after 500 years, a grand and divine temple of Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya, making this year’s Diwali special. He mentioned that our government has completed 10 months, and during this period, many changes have been witnessed by all. The ERCP and Yamuna Jal Agreement have been made to meet the water requirements. The dams in the state are also filled due to good rainfall during the monsoon season. Farmers are happy as they are getting a good price for their crops.
The Chief Minister said that we work for the 8 crore people of the state. In this year’s budget, allocations have been made for development works in all 200 assembly constituencies. He mentioned that budget allocations have been made for development works, and land has been allotted for these projects. We will provide 4 lakh government jobs in 5 years and 1 lakh jobs to youths this year. Youths should be prepared, as a 2-year recruitment calendar has also been released. The cabinet has paved the way for 90,000 recruitments, and notifications for these will be issued soon.
Sharma said that the Rising Rajasthan event will be held from December 9 to 11. We are getting support from Rajasthanis living abroad and industrialists. The event was attended by Jaipur Mayor Dr. Soumya Gurjar, Deputy Mayor Punit Karnawat, Sant Prakashdas Maharaj, Assembly Coordinator Prakash Tiwari, Mandal President Ashok, and other senior BJP workers and locals.

