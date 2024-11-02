Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

The Chief Minister said that we work for the 8 crore people of the state. In this year’s budget, allocations have been made for development works in all 200 assembly constituencies. He mentioned that budget allocations have been made for development works, and land has been allotted for these projects. We will provide 4 lakh government jobs in 5 years and 1 lakh jobs to youths this year. Youths should be prepared, as a 2-year recruitment calendar has also been released. The cabinet has paved the way for 90,000 recruitments, and notifications for these will be issued soon.

Sharma said that the Rising Rajasthan event will be held from December 9 to 11. We are getting support from Rajasthanis living abroad and industrialists. The event was attended by Jaipur Mayor Dr. Soumya Gurjar, Deputy Mayor Punit Karnawat, Sant Prakashdas Maharaj, Assembly Coordinator Prakash Tiwari, Mandal President Ashok, and other senior BJP workers and locals.