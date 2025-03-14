Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

scriptHeatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi | Latest News | Patrika News
Heat Wave Alert: A heatwave is expected to hit Madhya Pradesh after Holi. According to the Meteorological Department, the impact of the heat will be felt in most parts of Madhya Pradesh 2-3 days after Holi.

BhopalMar 14, 2025 / 09:54 am

Heat Wave Alert: Even before Holi, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a surge in temperatures. A more intense heatwave is expected after Holi. According to the Meteorological Department, most areas of Madhya Pradesh may experience extreme heat 2-3 days after Holi.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded was 38 degrees Celsius. The night temperature increased by 3.8 degrees, reaching 21 degrees. According to meteorologists, the entry of hot winds is imminent due to a weather system near Rajasthan. These winds will increase the state’s temperature.

Cyclonic hot winds from Rajasthan to increase temperatures in MP

According to the Meteorological Department, with each passing day in March, the intensity of the sun is increasing. This causes the mercury to remain high during the day. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the south-western parts of Rajasthan. This has led to a rise in temperatures there. These hot winds are reaching Madhya Pradesh, causing a rise in both day and night temperatures.
It is estimated that there will be no significant change in temperature in the next two days, but the daytime temperature may remain around 37-38 degrees and the night temperature around 19-20 degrees. It is reported that in the last 10 years, only three times has Holi been relatively cool. In approximately seven instances, Holi has experienced significant daytime heat.

Temperatures in major cities of MP

Regarding the minimum temperatures in five major cities of the state, Ujjain recorded 17 degrees. Jabalpur recorded 17.4 degrees, Gwalior 18.9 degrees, Indore 19.9 degrees, and Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. Among the five cities with the lowest minimum temperatures in the state, Kalyanpur in Shahdol district had the coldest night, with the mercury at 13.6 degrees. Additionally, Anwari (Ashoknagar) recorded 13.7 degrees, Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram) 14.1 degrees, Mandla 14.7 degrees, and Deora (Singrauli) 15.5 degrees Celsius.

