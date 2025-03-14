Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded was 38 degrees Celsius. The night temperature increased by 3.8 degrees, reaching 21 degrees. According to meteorologists, the entry of hot winds is imminent due to a weather system near Rajasthan. These winds will increase the state’s temperature.

Cyclonic hot winds from Rajasthan to increase temperatures in MP According to the Meteorological Department, with each passing day in March, the intensity of the sun is increasing. This causes the mercury to remain high during the day. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the south-western parts of Rajasthan. This has led to a rise in temperatures there. These hot winds are reaching Madhya Pradesh, causing a rise in both day and night temperatures.

It is estimated that there will be no significant change in temperature in the next two days, but the daytime temperature may remain around 37-38 degrees and the night temperature around 19-20 degrees. It is reported that in the last 10 years, only three times has Holi been relatively cool. In approximately seven instances, Holi has experienced significant daytime heat.