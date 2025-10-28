Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy Rain Alert: 'Montha Storm' Impacts Rajasthan Districts, Kota Records 69mm Rainfall, IMD Warns of Downpour Today

Due to the effect of cyclone 'Montha Toofan' formed in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, many districts in Rajasthan are experiencing heavy rainfall. Kota recorded rainfall up to 69 mm, while temperatures have dropped by 4 to 6 degrees.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

heavy rain alert monsoon news

Rajasthan Weather Update (Image: Patrika)

IMD Upcoming Alert: The weather across the state has completely changed due to the impact of a cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This is having a significant impact on many districts of Rajasthan.

Temperatures have also dropped by four to six degrees Celsius. Khatoli in Kota recorded 69 mm of rain. Meanwhile, light rain continued in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Tonk, Dungarpur, Bundi, Karauli, Pali, Rajsamand, and Ajmer until late evening. According to the Meteorological Centre, a low-pressure area formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal has developed into Cyclone Montha. It is highly likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm.

A new Western Disturbance has become active over Northwest India. Its maximum impact will be seen in the southern and eastern parts on Tuesday as well.

Temperature Drops by Six Degrees in Jaipur

In the capital Jaipur, the weather remained cool with light drizzles amidst the movement of clouds since morning. Temperatures also dropped by four to six degrees Celsius. During this time, dense clouds completely covered the sun in Jaipur, drenching the people. Meanwhile, the sudden change in weather caused the produce kept in fields and markets by farmers in other parts of the state to get wet. In Bundi, in the Kota division, the paddy crop was flattened. Farmers have also started demanding compensation from the government for crop damage.

Minimum Temperatures

Ajmer – 23.2
Bhilwara – 21.1
Alwar – 25.2
Jaipur – 25.0
Sikar – 26.5
Dabok – 21.8
Jodhpur – 28.0
Dausa – 24.3

Upcoming Alert

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in some districts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some places in Kota, Udaipur divisions, and surrounding districts. Rainfall activities are expected to decrease from Wednesday. However, light to moderate rain activities may continue in the southern and eastern parts until the 30th.

Instructions for Farmers

The Meteorological Department has advised taking measures to protect agricultural produce and grains kept in open agricultural produce markets and fields from getting wet. It has also appealed to farmers to plan their Rabi crop sowing and irrigation activities keeping the rainfall in mind.

Rainfall Recorded

In the last 24 hours:
Dabok recorded 55.8 mm,
Dungarpur recorded 58.5 mm,
Pratapgarh recorded 71.5 mm,
Kota recorded 40 mm,
Bhilwara recorded 17.2 mm,
Ajmer recorded 3.6 mm,
Jaipur recorded 0.7 mm of rain.

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 10:23 am

Heavy Rain Alert: 'Montha Storm' Impacts Rajasthan Districts, Kota Records 69mm Rainfall, IMD Warns of Downpour Today

