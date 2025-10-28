Heavy Rain Alert: 'Montha Storm' Impacts Rajasthan Districts, Kota Records 69mm Rainfall, IMD Warns of Downpour Today

In the capital Jaipur, the weather remained cool with light drizzles amidst the movement of clouds since morning. Temperatures also dropped by four to six degrees Celsius. During this time, dense clouds completely covered the sun in Jaipur, drenching the people. Meanwhile, the sudden change in weather caused the produce kept in fields and markets by farmers in other parts of the state to get wet. In Bundi, in the Kota division, the paddy crop was flattened. Farmers have also started demanding compensation from the government for crop damage.