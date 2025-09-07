Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan: Several Districts Forecast for Torrential Downpour

Rajasthan Weather: Life in many parts of Rajasthan is being affected by rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in 23 districts today. Of these, 13 districts have been issued warnings of extremely heavy, very heavy, and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in all districts, including Barmer and Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, on Sunday and Monday. According to the department, the spell of rain may cease from 9 September, after which only light rain may occur in a few places.
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, in four districts: Balotra, Barmer, Jalore, and Sirohi. An orange alert has been issued for Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali, Rajsamand, and Udaipur, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Furthermore, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Banswara, Dungarpur, Salumber, and Phalodi in western Rajasthan.
A yellow alert has been issued for Bhawani Mandi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar, in view of the possibility of heavy rain. The impact of the weather may be seen in these districts for the next 24 hours.
The weather in the capital Jaipur is clear this morning, and no warning has been issued for rain here. However, life is being affected by the continuous rain in other parts of the state. In many districts of western and southern Rajasthan, rivers, streams, dams, and ponds have overflowed.
On Saturday, 2 to 5 inches of rain was recorded in Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, Sirohi, and Rajsamand. Waterlogging in several areas has affected traffic, and there is also an increased fear of crop damage in rural areas. On the other hand, the filling of reservoirs may provide relief to areas facing drinking water shortages.