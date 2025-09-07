Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Special

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan: Several Districts Forecast for Torrential Downpour

Life in many parts of Rajasthan is being affected by heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain today.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

PATRIKA PHOTO
Heavy Rain (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan Weather: Life in many parts of Rajasthan is being affected by rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in 23 districts today. Of these, 13 districts have been issued warnings of extremely heavy, very heavy, and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in all districts, including Barmer and Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, on Sunday and Monday. According to the department, the spell of rain may cease from 9 September, after which only light rain may occur in a few places.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, in four districts: Balotra, Barmer, Jalore, and Sirohi. An orange alert has been issued for Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali, Rajsamand, and Udaipur, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Furthermore, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Banswara, Dungarpur, Salumber, and Phalodi in western Rajasthan.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bhawani Mandi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar, in view of the possibility of heavy rain. The impact of the weather may be seen in these districts for the next 24 hours.

The weather in the capital Jaipur is clear this morning, and no warning has been issued for rain here. However, life is being affected by the continuous rain in other parts of the state. In many districts of western and southern Rajasthan, rivers, streams, dams, and ponds have overflowed.

On Saturday, 2 to 5 inches of rain was recorded in Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, Sirohi, and Rajsamand. Waterlogging in several areas has affected traffic, and there is also an increased fear of crop damage in rural areas. On the other hand, the filling of reservoirs may provide relief to areas facing drinking water shortages.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 12:14 pm

English News / Special / Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan: Several Districts Forecast for Torrential Downpour
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.