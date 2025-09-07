Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan: Several Districts Forecast for Torrential Downpour

Rajasthan Weather: Life in many parts of Rajasthan is being affected by rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in 23 districts today. Of these, 13 districts have been issued warnings of extremely heavy, very heavy, and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in all districts, including Barmer and Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, on Sunday and Monday. According to the department, the spell of rain may cease from 9 September, after which only light rain may occur in a few places.