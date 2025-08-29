High Court Ruling Jeopardises Rajasthan's SI Recruitment and Other Exams

Patwari Recruitment 2021

Cases of using dummy candidates emerged. Around 50 or more people have been arrested.

Fireman Recruitment 2021

Document irregularities surfaced. The board declared 156 candidates ineligible. Candidates used fake diplomas in the recruitment.

REET Recruitment-2021

Controversy arose due to the single-day exam and paper leak. The paper was leaked one and a half hours before the scheduled exam time. The government dismissed over two dozen officers and employees.

RAS 2018 Recruitment

Interviews were delayed for a year due to COVID-19 and court cases. Meanwhile, bribery scandals for passing interviews were exposed. Controversy deepened over giving higher marks to relatives of former Education Minister and PCC Chief Govind Dotasara than the toppers.

Constable Recruitment 2019

Controversy arose over district-wise merit. The case reached the High Court. This caused a delay in the recruitment results for several days. 17.50 lakh candidates applied for the exam.

Investigations into these as well…

2018 – Librarian Recruitment, JEN Civil Degree Holder Recruitment.

2020 – Forest Guard Recruitment.

2022 – Senior Teacher Recruitment, CHO Recruitment, EO-RO Recruitment.