High Court Ruling Jeopardises Rajasthan's SI Recruitment and Other Exams

Several major examinations conducted in previous years by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Rajasthan Board, and Rajasthan Public Service Commission are embroiled in controversies.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

SI Recruitment Exam: Following a High Court ruling, the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment-2021 is set to be cancelled. This High Court decision has caused an uproar, with mixed reactions of joy and sorrow. Other examinations are now also under scrutiny. Several major examinations conducted in previous years by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Rajasthan Board, and Rajasthan Public Service Commission are embroiled in controversies. Most of these are pending investigation by the SOG (Special Operations Group).

Rajasthan High Court Orders Cancellation of Recruitment

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday took a strong stance on the SI recruitment-2021 paper leak case and the widespread corruption within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The court stated that cancellation of the recruitment is necessary. The government should recommend the cancellation of this recruitment, along with other recruitments, to the RPSC with supporting documents, and the RPSC should make a decision keeping the interests of the candidates in mind.

It was suggested that these positions and candidates should be included in a new recruitment process with age relaxations. The court also called for the filing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) suo moto regarding questions about the RPSC's working style. Justice Samir Jain, while accepting the petitions of Kailashchandra Sharma and others, delivered this verdict on Thursday.

2018-2022…These Recruitments Also Controversial, Investigations Pending with SOG

Patwari Recruitment 2021
Cases of using dummy candidates emerged. Around 50 or more people have been arrested.
Fireman Recruitment 2021
Document irregularities surfaced. The board declared 156 candidates ineligible. Candidates used fake diplomas in the recruitment.
REET Recruitment-2021
Controversy arose due to the single-day exam and paper leak. The paper was leaked one and a half hours before the scheduled exam time. The government dismissed over two dozen officers and employees.
RAS 2018 Recruitment
Interviews were delayed for a year due to COVID-19 and court cases. Meanwhile, bribery scandals for passing interviews were exposed. Controversy deepened over giving higher marks to relatives of former Education Minister and PCC Chief Govind Dotasara than the toppers.
Constable Recruitment 2019
Controversy arose over district-wise merit. The case reached the High Court. This caused a delay in the recruitment results for several days. 17.50 lakh candidates applied for the exam.
Investigations into these as well…
2018 – Librarian Recruitment, JEN Civil Degree Holder Recruitment.
2020 – Forest Guard Recruitment.
2022 – Senior Teacher Recruitment, CHO Recruitment, EO-RO Recruitment.

Updated on:

29 Aug 2025 10:52 am

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 10:48 am

