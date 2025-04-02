scriptHoliday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan | Holiday news: schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

Government offices and schools in Rajasthan will remain closed for five consecutive days in April.

JaipurApr 02, 2025 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

April 2025 in holiday

Holiday News

5 Days Holidays in April: Government employees in Rajasthan are in for a treat in April. Government offices will remain closed for five consecutive days due to holidays this month. If you are planning a trip in April, you can keep these holidays in mind. Complete your work in advance to avoid any inconvenience later.
This year, there will be five consecutive days of holiday. 10 April (Thursday) is Mahavir Jayanti, 11 April (Friday) is Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, 12 April (Saturday), 13 April (Sunday), and 14 April (Monday) is Ambedkar Jayanti. These holidays will have a direct impact on tourism and markets.

13 Days of Holiday in April

The month of April brings good news for government officials and employees. There will be approximately thirteen days of holidays this month. Government offices will remain closed for most of the time. Therefore, complete your work in advance to avoid any inconvenience later. This is a good opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated across the country on 10 April. This festival is very special for the Jain community. Every year, on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, the Jain community organizes Prabhat Pheri, rituals, and processions. The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is dedicated to Lord Mahavir, who gave messages for the welfare of society and people. He also established five principles for the attainment of salvation, which are known as the Panch Siddhant.

Phule Jayanti on 11 April

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is known as a social reformer, thinker, writer, philosopher, and revolutionary activist. On 24 September 1873, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule established an organisation called the ‘Satyashodhak Samaj’. Its aim was to work for the upliftment of the lower castes and untouchables. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year on 11 April.

Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April

The birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and the first Law Minister of independent India, is celebrated every year on 14 April in India and across the world. Dr. Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891.

News / Special / Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 3 hours

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

14 hours ago

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

Sports

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

14 hours ago

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

Special

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

14 hours ago

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

Special

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.