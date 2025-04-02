Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

This year, there will be five consecutive days of holiday. 10 April (Thursday) is Mahavir Jayanti, 11 April (Friday) is Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, 12 April (Saturday), 13 April (Sunday), and 14 April (Monday) is Ambedkar Jayanti. These holidays will have a direct impact on tourism and markets.

13 Days of Holiday in April The month of April brings good news for government officials and employees. There will be approximately thirteen days of holidays this month. Government offices will remain closed for most of the time. Therefore, complete your work in advance to avoid any inconvenience later. This is a good opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated across the country on 10 April. This festival is very special for the Jain community. Every year, on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, the Jain community organizes Prabhat Pheri, rituals, and processions. The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is dedicated to Lord Mahavir, who gave messages for the welfare of society and people. He also established five principles for the attainment of salvation, which are known as the Panch Siddhant.

Phule Jayanti on 11 April Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is known as a social reformer, thinker, writer, philosopher, and revolutionary activist. On 24 September 1873, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule established an organisation called the ‘Satyashodhak Samaj’. Its aim was to work for the upliftment of the lower castes and untouchables. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year on 11 April.