Husband and wife caught on CCTV fleeing after boyfriend’s murder

Upon receiving information about the incident from local residents, the Hiran Magri police station was informed. The police arrived, conducted an investigation, and collected CCTV footage from the area. The footage clearly showed that the accused, Narsi Meena, acted alone. He arrived at Jitendra and Dimpal’s room at 11:37 AM. As soon as he arrived, loud arguments erupted from inside the room. He fled the scene after just three minutes, followed by Dimpal.

A Dozen Wounds on the Body The post-mortem examination revealed that the accused stabbed Jitendra approximately 12 times with a knife. The wounds were located on his neck, chest, abdomen, and back. The repeated stabbings left Jitendra’s body severely injured, rendering him unable to move. He was partially undressed at the time of the incident.

Frequent Arguments Between the Couple Police investigations revealed that there had been two or three previous arguments between the deceased, Jitendra, and his female friend, Dimpal. They frequently argued loudly in their room. This suggests a strained relationship between Jitendra and Dimpal, which may have been the motive for the murder.

Post-Mortem Conducted; Body to be Released Today Police stated that the victim’s family arrived in Udaipur by evening after being informed of the murder. The police completed the post-mortem examination on Sunday evening. The body is currently at the mortuary and will be released to the family today.

Both Nursing Staff at Private Hospitals Police reported that the deceased, Jitendra, worked as a nursing staff member at Pacific Hospital, Umarada. Dimpal, with whom he was in a live-in relationship, also worked at the same hospital. They lived and travelled to work together.