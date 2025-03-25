Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

According to reports, the deceased, Afsaana Banu (35), worked as a nurse at Sikrai Hospital. She had recently been transferred from Mandawar. The couple had moved into a rented house in Hingwa Walon ka Mohalla just a day before the incident. A dispute arose between them, escalating into a knife attack where both parties inflicted injuries upon each other.

Police stated that a friend of the deceased nurse called her late in the evening but received no response. Upon visiting the scene, the friend found the couple severely injured in a pool of blood. The entire room was covered in blood. Upon receiving the information, the Manpur police station arrived at the scene and transported Afsaana and her husband, Azad Mohammad (41), to the sub-district hospital.