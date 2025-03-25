Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

Dausa Murder News: A husband and wife engaged in a violent altercation late Monday evening in Sikrai town, resulting in the wife’s death and the husband’s critical injury. The injured husband has been referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.
According to reports, the deceased, Afsaana Banu (35), worked as a nurse at Sikrai Hospital. She had recently been transferred from Mandawar. The couple had moved into a rented house in Hingwa Walon ka Mohalla just a day before the incident. A dispute arose between them, escalating into a knife attack where both parties inflicted injuries upon each other.
Police stated that a friend of the deceased nurse called her late in the evening but received no response. Upon visiting the scene, the friend found the couple severely injured in a pool of blood. The entire room was covered in blood. Upon receiving the information, the Manpur police station arrived at the scene and transported Afsaana and her husband, Azad Mohammad (41), to the sub-district hospital.
Doctors pronounced Afsaana dead, while her husband was referred to Dausa. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Jaipur late at night. The couple hailed from Bhilwara district’s Bari. Following the incident, Police Circle Officer Deepak Meena and Station House Officer Satish Kumar inspected the scene. Police teams collected evidence from the room. The investigation is underway to determine the cause of the bloody conflict between the husband and wife.
