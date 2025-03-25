scriptHusband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

Husband-Wife Dispute: A friend of the deceased nursing staff member called her but received no response. After arriving at the scene, the friend found the husband and wife lying in a pool of blood.

DausaMar 25, 2025 / 10:42 am

Patrika Desk

Dausa Murder News: A husband and wife engaged in a violent altercation late Monday evening in Sikrai town, resulting in the wife’s death and the husband’s critical injury. The injured husband has been referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.
According to reports, the deceased, Afsaana Banu (35), worked as a nurse at Sikrai Hospital. She had recently been transferred from Mandawar. The couple had moved into a rented house in Hingwa Walon ka Mohalla just a day before the incident. A dispute arose between them, escalating into a knife attack where both parties inflicted injuries upon each other.
Police stated that a friend of the deceased nurse called her late in the evening but received no response. Upon visiting the scene, the friend found the couple severely injured in a pool of blood. The entire room was covered in blood. Upon receiving the information, the Manpur police station arrived at the scene and transported Afsaana and her husband, Azad Mohammad (41), to the sub-district hospital.
husband wife dispute
Doctors pronounced Afsaana dead, while her husband was referred to Dausa. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Jaipur late at night. The couple hailed from Bhilwara district’s Bari. Following the incident, Police Circle Officer Deepak Meena and Station House Officer Satish Kumar inspected the scene. Police teams collected evidence from the room. The investigation is underway to determine the cause of the bloody conflict between the husband and wife.

News / Special / Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

National News

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

in 1 hour

Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

National News

Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

in 3 hours

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

Crime

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

in 1 hour

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

Special

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

in 3 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan to Begin MSP Procurement of Mustard and Gram from April 10th

Special

Rajasthan to Begin MSP Procurement of Mustard and Gram from April 10th

16 hours ago

New Smart Meters: Beware of Soaring Electricity Bills in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

Special

New Smart Meters: Beware of Soaring Electricity Bills in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

16 hours ago

Jodhpur’s Seema stuns beyond Meerut’s Muskan: Chopped officer husband into 12 pieces, dumped in sewer

Special

Jodhpur’s Seema stuns beyond Meerut’s Muskan: Chopped officer husband into 12 pieces, dumped in sewer

16 hours ago

Government job: Three times more applicants than vacancies in three days for Class 4 posts

Special

Government job: Three times more applicants than vacancies in three days for Class 4 posts

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.