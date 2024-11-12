‘If we can bring Ram Lalla, we can also bring Mathura and Kashi’s Gyanvapi’, says Swami Ram Bhadra Charya in Jaipur

During this, he narrated the story of Tadka’s killing and Rama’s marriage, saying that Lord Rama had gone to the forest with Vishwamitra from Ayodhya. During this, he killed Tadka. Before that, Tadka had praised Shriram’s greatness. There are many gods, but none like Rama. There is no king, renunciate, or donor like Rama. He also narrated the conversation between Lakshmana and Parashurama, and the story of Sita and Rama’s marriage. Bhajan Raj also presented a song, ‘I have not seen a king like my Rama…’

The program convener Raja Sharma and the secretary of the organizing committee, Anil Sant, said that after the story, a bhajan sandhya program was organized. Bhajan singers Lakhibir Singh Lakha, along with singers from Mumbai and Kolkata, presented their performances.

The president of Goshala Sansthan, Ravi Shankar Pujari, Mukesh Goyal, Alok Agarwal, Sukhlal Jaisansariya, Avant Jain, Ramavtar Khandelwal, Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel, RAS Pankaj Ojha, Pankaj Goyal, Jagdish Chaudhary, Rajesh Sharma, Gopesh Sharma, and others performed the aarti.