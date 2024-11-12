script‘If we can bring Ram Lalla, we can also bring Mathura and Kashi’s Gyanvapi’, says Swami Ram Bhadra Charya in Jaipur | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

‘If we can bring Ram Lalla, we can also bring Mathura and Kashi’s Gyanvapi’, says Swami Ram Bhadra Charya in Jaipur

In Jaipur, Jagadguru Swami Ram Bhadra Charya made a big statement during the Ramkatha event organized by Balaji Goshala Sansthan and Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium Management Committee at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium.

JaipurNov 12, 2024 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

In Jaipur, a Ramkatha event is being organized by Balaji Goshala Sansthan and Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium Management Committee at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium. During this, Jagadguru Swami Ram Bhadra Charya said that if we can bring Ram Lalla, we can also bring Mathura and Kashi’s Gyanvapi. The country’s concern is only for a saint, not for a devotee with a family. We will not let the decline of Revasa Peeth. What happened in Revasa is against tradition.
During this, he narrated the story of Tadka’s killing and Rama’s marriage, saying that Lord Rama had gone to the forest with Vishwamitra from Ayodhya. During this, he killed Tadka. Before that, Tadka had praised Shriram’s greatness. There are many gods, but none like Rama. There is no king, renunciate, or donor like Rama. He also narrated the conversation between Lakshmana and Parashurama, and the story of Sita and Rama’s marriage. Bhajan Raj also presented a song, ‘I have not seen a king like my Rama…’
The program convener Raja Sharma and the secretary of the organizing committee, Anil Sant, said that after the story, a bhajan sandhya program was organized. Bhajan singers Lakhibir Singh Lakha, along with singers from Mumbai and Kolkata, presented their performances.
The president of Goshala Sansthan, Ravi Shankar Pujari, Mukesh Goyal, Alok Agarwal, Sukhlal Jaisansariya, Avant Jain, Ramavtar Khandelwal, Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel, RAS Pankaj Ojha, Pankaj Goyal, Jagdish Chaudhary, Rajesh Sharma, Gopesh Sharma, and others performed the aarti.

Now I will come to Chhoti Kashi every year

During the story, Swami Ram Bhadra Charya said that I am infamous for speaking harshly. No saint needs to be disappointed. This time, we will do something in Kumbh that will erase Pakistan’s name from the world map. This country does not belong to the Gandhi family, it belongs to us, the Sanatanis. I will establish a Sanskrit university in Chitrakoot Dham on December 6. Everyone should come and see how the country’s culture is established. We will stop cow slaughter and make Hindi the national language. Now, we do not want a change in power. Swami said that after 21 years, I have come to Jaipur. I have a different attachment here. Now, I will come to Jaipur every year.

News / Special / ‘If we can bring Ram Lalla, we can also bring Mathura and Kashi’s Gyanvapi’, says Swami Ram Bhadra Charya in Jaipur

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

No religion promotes activities that increase pollution and harm people’s health: Supreme Court

National News

No religion promotes activities that increase pollution and harm people’s health: Supreme Court

in 2 hours

ED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi

National News

ED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi

in 2 hours

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

Cricket News

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

in 2 hours

Baramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support

National News

Baramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support

in 3 hours

Latest Special

Pali News : More than 50 passengers caught fire in a bus going from Gujarat to Delhi, chaos erupted

Special

Pali News : More than 50 passengers caught fire in a bus going from Gujarat to Delhi, chaos erupted

15 hours ago

Udaipur: Foreign girl resisted molestation, then a history-sheeter fired at her, police revealed

Special

Udaipur: Foreign girl resisted molestation, then a history-sheeter fired at her, police revealed

21 hours ago

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

Special

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

21 hours ago

Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

Special

Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.