IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

International Indian Film Academy Awards: This year, IIFA’s silver jubilee will be themed ‘Silver is the New Gold’.

JaipurJan 25, 2025 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur will host the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards: Rajasthan is set to host Bollywood’s biggest award show, the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards, for the first time in Jaipur. This year’s IIFA silver jubilee will be themed ‘Silver is the New Gold’. A large gathering of celebrities is expected in Jaipur in March, generating considerable excitement and boosting tourism in the city.

First-ever IIFA event in Rajasthan

The IIFA Awards are being held in Rajasthan for the first time. This event is a collaborative effort between the Rajasthan government and IIFA, aimed at promoting tourism and the film industry in the state. Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari described the event as a matter of pride for the state, stating, “IIFA’s presence in Jaipur will give our tourism a new identity and create an environment conducive to film shoots here.”

A spectacular two-day programme

The event will be held in Jaipur on 8th and 9th March.

  • 8th March: IIFA Digital Awards, celebrating the changing landscape of digital and OTT platforms.
  • 9th March: IIFA Grand Finale, featuring performances by many big Bollywood stars and a celebration of the industry’s achievements.

Shah Rukh, Kartik, and Nora to make the evening special

This year’s IIFA will include stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Nora Fatehi. Shah Rukh Khan stated, “IIFA is not just an award show, but a special event in the world of Indian cinema. Being a part of this magical evening in Jaipur will be very special for me.” Kartik Aaryan will host the event, while Nora Fatehi will enthral the audience with her performance.

A special occasion for Rajasthan

The IIFA’s presence in Rajasthan will open new doors for the state’s tourism and film industry. This event will not only provide Rajasthan with an opportunity to become a new tourism hub but will also create a favourable environment for film shoots.

