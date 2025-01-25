IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

First-ever IIFA event in Rajasthan The IIFA Awards are being held in Rajasthan for the first time. This event is a collaborative effort between the Rajasthan government and IIFA, aimed at promoting tourism and the film industry in the state. Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari described the event as a matter of pride for the state, stating, “IIFA’s presence in Jaipur will give our tourism a new identity and create an environment conducive to film shoots here.”

A spectacular two-day programme The event will be held in Jaipur on 8th and 9th March. 8th March: IIFA Digital Awards, celebrating the changing landscape of digital and OTT platforms.

9th March: IIFA Grand Finale, featuring performances by many big Bollywood stars and a celebration of the industry's achievements. Shah Rukh, Kartik, and Nora to make the evening special This year's IIFA will include stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Nora Fatehi. Shah Rukh Khan stated, "IIFA is not just an award show, but a special event in the world of Indian cinema. Being a part of this magical evening in Jaipur will be very special for me." Kartik Aaryan will host the event, while Nora Fatehi will enthral the audience with her performance.