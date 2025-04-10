scriptRajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department

Weather Update: The meteorological department predicts a strong possibility of heavy thunderstorms, strong winds (40-50 KMPH), and rain in Rajasthan on April 11-12. Find out which areas of the state will be affected.

JaipurApr 10, 2025 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update Meteorological Department New Prediction 11-12 April Rajasthan Thunderstorm 40-50 KMPH Speed Blow Storm Rain
Weather Update: The weather is changing constantly. Sometimes it’s hot, sometimes it’s pleasant. The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that Rajasthan is likely to experience heavy thunderstorms, strong winds (40-50 KMPH), and heavy rain on 11-12 April. This new weather change will affect many areas of the state.

Prediction of Dust Storms and Light Rain in 3 Divisions on 10 April

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the impact of a new western disturbance, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy thunderstorms and dust storms with rain in the afternoon over the next 2-3 days. Due to this, the temperature in the state is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees. Today, i.e., 10 April, there is a possibility of dust storms and light rain in Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in the afternoon.

Impact of Western Disturbance Likely on 11-12 April

The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that the impact of the western disturbance is likely to continue on 11-12 April. On 11 April, there is a strong possibility of strong winds (40-50 KMPH) and rain in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur divisions and the Shekhawati region.

Alert for Strong Winds and Light to Moderate Rain in 5 Divisions on 12 April

The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that on 12 April, there is a strong possibility of strong winds (40-50 KMPH) and light to moderate rain in parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions.

Weather to be Mostly Dry from 13 April

According to the Meteorological Department’s new update, from 13 April, the weather is likely to be mostly dry in most parts and the temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees. From 14-15 April, there is a strong possibility of the maximum temperature reaching 45 degrees again in south-western Rajasthan and a new spell of heatwave beginning.

News / Special / Rajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

National News

Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

in 46 minutes

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

2 hours ago

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

2 hours ago

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

UP News

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

1 hour ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department

Special

Rajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department

in 5 hours

Elderly Woman Asks Collector to Count Her Money After Withdrawal

Ambikapur

Elderly Woman Asks Collector to Count Her Money After Withdrawal

in 2 hours

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

2 hours ago

Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

Special

Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.