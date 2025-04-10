Rajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department

Prediction of Dust Storms and Light Rain in 3 Divisions on 10 April According to the Meteorological Department, due to the impact of a new western disturbance, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy thunderstorms and dust storms with rain in the afternoon over the next 2-3 days. Due to this, the temperature in the state is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees. Today, i.e., 10 April, there is a possibility of dust storms and light rain in Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in the afternoon.

Impact of Western Disturbance Likely on 11-12 April The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that the impact of the western disturbance is likely to continue on 11-12 April. On 11 April, there is a strong possibility of strong winds (40-50 KMPH) and rain in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur divisions and the Shekhawati region.

Alert for Strong Winds and Light to Moderate Rain in 5 Divisions on 12 April The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that on 12 April, there is a strong possibility of strong winds (40-50 KMPH) and light to moderate rain in parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions.