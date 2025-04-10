Rajasthan to Expect Rain and Strong Winds on April 11-12, Warns Meteorological Department

Prediction of Dust Storms and Light Rain in 3 Divisions on 10 April According to the Meteorological Department, due to the impact of a new western disturbance, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy thunderstorms and dust storms with rain in the afternoon over the next 2-3 days. Due to this, the temperature in the state is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees. Today, i.e., 10 April, there is a possibility of dust storms and light rain in Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in the afternoon.
Impact of Western Disturbance Likely on 11-12 April The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that the impact of the western disturbance is likely to continue on 11-12 April. On 11 April, there is a strong possibility of strong winds (40-50 KMPH) and rain in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur divisions and the Shekhawati region.
Alert for Strong Winds and Light to Moderate Rain in 5 Divisions on 12 April The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that on 12 April, there is a strong possibility of strong winds (40-50 KMPH) and light to moderate rain in parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions.
Weather to be Mostly Dry from 13 April According to the Meteorological Department’s new update, from 13 April, the weather is likely to be mostly dry in most parts and the temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees. From 14-15 April, there is a strong possibility of the maximum temperature reaching 45 degrees again in south-western Rajasthan and a new spell of heatwave beginning.