IMD Issues 24-Hour Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Jaipur and Bharatpur

Possibility of Rain in Two DivisionsThe Meteorological Department has issued an alert for showers accompanied by thunderstorms in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan. Therefore, there is a possibility of changing weather conditions in Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. It is reported that the temperature may fall until February 2nd.
Minimum Temperatures RecordedSikar: 2.0°C,
Fatehpur Agricultural Research Centre: 1.0°C
Alwar: 3.0°C,
Nagaur: 3.5°C,
Loonkaransar: 3.5°C,
Karauli: 3.2°C,
Churu: 3.9°C,
Pilani: 4.9°C,
Sirohi: 5.9°C,
Dausa: 5.7°C,
Bhilwara: 5.7°C.
Ajmer: 7.8°C,
Vanasthali: 6.2°C,
Jaipur: 9.2°C,
Kota: 8.4°C,
Chittorgarh: 6.2°C, Dabok: 7.5°C,
Barmer: 12.0°C,
Jaisalmer: 9.0°C,
Jodhpur: 9.5°C,
Phalodi: 10.4°C,
Bikaner: 8.4°C,
Sri Ganganagar: 6.2°C and
Jalore: 9.6°C minimum temperatures were recorded.