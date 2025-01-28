IMD Issues 24-Hour Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Jaipur and Bharatpur

scriptIMD Issues 24-Hour Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Jaipur and Bharatpur | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in two divisions of Rajasthan: Jaipur and Bharatpur. Therefore, changes in weather conditions are expected across Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.

Rajasthan Weather Update: Daytime temperatures in Rajasthan are rising, while nighttime temperatures are falling. Minimum temperatures in several districts fell below 5 degrees Celsius, reaching 0.5 degrees in Fatehpur. This change in weather across the state is due to cold winds blowing in from the north. Increased humidity in the air is causing a biting cold. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for the possibility of showers accompanied by thunderstorms in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for showers accompanied by thunderstorms in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan. Therefore, there is a possibility of changing weather conditions in Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. It is reported that the temperature may fall until February 2nd.

Sikar: 2.0°C,
Fatehpur Agricultural Research Centre: 1.0°C
Alwar: 3.0°C,
Nagaur: 3.5°C,
Loonkaransar: 3.5°C,
Karauli: 3.2°C,
Churu: 3.9°C,
Pilani: 4.9°C,
Sirohi: 5.9°C,
Dausa: 5.7°C,
Bhilwara: 5.7°C.
Ajmer: 7.8°C,
Vanasthali: 6.2°C,
Jaipur: 9.2°C,
Kota: 8.4°C,
Chittorgarh: 6.2°C,

Dabok: 7.5°C,
Barmer: 12.0°C,
Jaisalmer: 9.0°C,
Jodhpur: 9.5°C,
Phalodi: 10.4°C,
Bikaner: 8.4°C,
Sri Ganganagar: 6.2°C and
Jalore: 9.6°C minimum temperatures were recorded.

