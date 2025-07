IMD Issues Fresh Rajasthan Rain Alert; Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Four Days

Heavy Rain Alert: The monsoon season continues in Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough currently passing through the northern parts of Ganganagar. Since morning, several districts, including Dausa, Tonk, Kota, Sikar, Alwar, and Sawai Madhopur, have been experiencing rainfall. Light rain also fell in Jaipur from 4 am to around 8 am in some areas. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange and yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 29 districts of the state.