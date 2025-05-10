scriptRajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert | India-Pakistan Clash: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst High Red Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

The Barmer district administration has appealed to anyone in the villages or towns who wish to travel to Barmer city to please refrain from doing so.

BarmerMay 10, 2025 / 02:02 pm

Patrika Desk

barmer news

बाड़मेर में हाई रेड अलर्ट जारी

Barmer Drone Attack: A high alert was issued in Barmer on Saturday, the fourth day of India-Pakistan tensions. Sirens have been blaring for the past two hours. Markets in all major towns have closed. Vehicles heading towards Barmer city have been stopped. The administration has appealed to everyone to stay indoors. Villagers in the surrounding areas have been prohibited from entering Barmer. They have also been asked to avoid road travel and exercise caution.

Barmer City Closed.. High Alert

In view of the apprehension of an attack from Pakistan in the Barmer district on the India-Pakistan border, the administration is taking appropriate steps from time to time for the safety and security of the citizens. District Collector Tina Dabi is patrolling the city with security personnel. The Barmer market has been completely closed. Strict instructions have been given to everyone in the border villages to remain indoors. Security arrangements are being closely monitored in the district’s Jalip, Barmer, Uttarlai, Jasai, Mangla Processing Terminal, Refinery and other important areas.
Meanwhile, amidst the high alert in Barmer, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena is personally overseeing the situation. In a video, he is seen urging people not to move around. He requests that anyone in a vehicle should leave it at the nearest point and cooperate with the administration. He asks everyone to stay indoors and avoid any movement outside.

Travel to Barmer Prohibited

The Barmer district administration has appealed to anyone in the villages or towns who wish to travel to Barmer city to please refrain from doing so. A red alert is in effect for Barmer, so please postpone your travel immediately.

Sounds of Explosions Echoed in Barmer at Dawn!

It is reported that sounds of explosions were heard in Barmer early in the morning. Villagers were alarmed by the discovery of a missile in the Gida area of Balotra district. Significantly, this is where a Pakistani missile fell. However, the Indian Air Force shot down the missile in mid-air. It is noteworthy that the Pachpadra refinery is located approximately 35 kilometres from this location.

