Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

Barmer City Closed.. High Alert In view of the apprehension of an attack from Pakistan in the Barmer district on the India-Pakistan border, the administration is taking appropriate steps from time to time for the safety and security of the citizens. District Collector Tina Dabi is patrolling the city with security personnel. The Barmer market has been completely closed. Strict instructions have been given to everyone in the border villages to remain indoors. Security arrangements are being closely monitored in the district’s Jalip, Barmer, Uttarlai, Jasai, Mangla Processing Terminal, Refinery and other important areas.

Meanwhile, amidst the high alert in Barmer, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena is personally overseeing the situation. In a video, he is seen urging people not to move around. He requests that anyone in a vehicle should leave it at the nearest point and cooperate with the administration. He asks everyone to stay indoors and avoid any movement outside.

आवश्यक सूचना

ज़िले के जो भी व्यक्ति गाँव या क़स्बे में हैं और वो बाड़मेर शहर की तरफ़ यात्रा करना चाहते हैं, उन सबसे अनुरोध है कि कृपया बाड़मेर शहर की यात्रा न करें। बाड़मेर के लिए रेड अलर्ट है, इसलिए अपनी यात्रा को तुरंत प्रभाव से स्थगित करें। — Barmer District Collector & Magistrate (@BarmerDm) May 10, 2025 Travel to Barmer Prohibited The Barmer district administration has appealed to anyone in the villages or towns who wish to travel to Barmer city to please refrain from doing so. A red alert is in effect for Barmer, so please postpone your travel immediately.