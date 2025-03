Indian Railways Diverts Eight Rajasthan Trains Due to Surat Station Blockage

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of the North Western Railway, the stop duration at Udhna station has been extended, and partial changes have been made to the operating times for several trains instead of Surat station.

These trains will not go to Surat Railway Station 1. Train No. 20824: The Ajmer-Puri bi-weekly service, departing from Ajmer on April 1st, will arrive at Udhna station at 7.20 am and depart at 7.25 am.

2. Train No. 22664: The Jodhpur-Chennai Egmore weekly express, departing from Jodhpur on April 1st, will arrive at Udhna station at 11.50 am and depart at 11.50 am.

3. Train No. 22738: The Hisar-Secunderabad bi-weekly rail service, departing from Hisar on April 4th, will arrive at Udhna station at 11.50 am and depart at 11.55 am.

4. Train No. 22724: The Sri Ganganagar-Nanded weekly express, departing from Sri Ganganagar on April 5th, will arrive at Udhna station at 11.50 am and depart at 11.55 am.

5. Train No. 20823: The Puri-Ajmer bi-weekly service, departing from Puri on March 31st, will arrive at Udhna station at 5.25 am and depart at 5.30 am.

6. Train No. 22663: The Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur weekly rail service, departing from Chennai Egmore on April 5th, will arrive at Udhna station at 7.08 pm and depart at 7.13 pm.

7. Train No. 22737: The Secunderabad-Hisar bi-weekly rail service will depart from Chennai Egmore on 01.04.25. It will arrive at Udhna station at 7.08 pm and depart at 7.13 pm.

8. Train No. 22723: The Nanded-Sri Ganganagar weekly rail service, departing from Nanded on 03.04.25, will arrive at Udhna station at 7.33 pm and depart at 7.38 pm.