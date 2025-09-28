Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Railways: Train services on this route in Rajasthan to be affected for five days, trains to run on altered routes.

Operations of more than half a dozen trains will be affected between October 1 and October 4 on the Madar-Palanpur railway section of the Ajmer division of the Railways.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

train

Train (Image: Patrika)

More than half a dozen trains will be affected due to technical work between Marwar Junction and Auwa stations on the Madar-Palanpur railway section of the Ajmer division of the Railways between October 1 and 4.

According to railway officials, the Bengaluru-Jodhpur train on October 1, the Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi train on October 2, the Hadapsar-Jodhpur train on October 2 and 3, and the Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi train on October 3 will operate on a changed route. Additionally, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati train on October 3 and 4 will depart from Jodhpur 1 hour and 45 minutes later than its scheduled time.

Hisar-Hyderabad Express to Arrive Late

Meanwhile, the Railways has made partial changes to the arrival and departure timings of the train operating between Hisar and Hyderabad at Purna station, which will cause the train to arrive late. According to railway officials, the Hisar-Hyderabad Express train, departing from Hisar from September 30, will now arrive at Purna station at 11:50 PM, whereas it currently arrives at 11:25 PM. It will have a five-minute halt at this station.

