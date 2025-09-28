Indian Railways: Train services on this route in Rajasthan to be affected for five days, trains to run on altered routes.

Meanwhile, the Railways has made partial changes to the arrival and departure timings of the train operating between Hisar and Hyderabad at Purna station, which will cause the train to arrive late. According to railway officials, the Hisar-Hyderabad Express train, departing from Hisar from September 30, will now arrive at Purna station at 11:50 PM, whereas it currently arrives at 11:25 PM. It will have a five-minute halt at this station.