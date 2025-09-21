India's First Eight-Lane Tunnel in Rajasthan to Open Next Month; Delhi-bound Vehicles to Get Speed Boost

After this, the shifting of the second line will be undertaken. A shutdown will also be required for this work. The finishing work on the route is in the final stages and will be completed by the end of November. Therefore, the operation of vehicles from Kota to Delhi will commence in early December. Work was affected due to the damage to the routes leading to the construction site caused by heavy rainfall. Bharatsingh, Project Director of Dausa PIU, is overseeing the work of this package from Sawai Madhopur.