India's First High-Speed Rail Test Track Under Construction in Rajasthan

Track is Being Built Between Gudha-Thathana-Meethdi This track is being constructed near Sambhar, between Gudha-Thathana-Meethdi, to meet the technical requirements of the Indian Railways. With a cost of ₹967 crore, the track will allow trains to run at speeds of up to 220 km per hour. The project, divided into four phases, is nearing completion, with almost all work finished.
2.5 km of Track Laying Remains in Sambhar Lake The project involved laying 19.8 km in Phase One, 15 km in Phase Two, 2.7 km in Phase Three, and 26.06 km in Phase Four. Currently, 2.5 km of track laying remains in Sambhar Lake, which is expected to be completed soon. The work of raising the height of four large bridges and 43 culverts is almost complete. Railway officials say this high-speed test track will be a game-changer for the railways.
Main Lines Will Remain Uninterrupted Railway officials say that the construction of the high-speed test track will prevent the disruption of main railway lines for testing new trains and freight trains. This will not affect the movement of passenger trains, and trials can be conducted more efficiently at high speeds. Gudha-Thathana-Meethdi was chosen for this track primarily because the area is sparsely populated. A metre gauge line already existed there, and significant railway land was already available. This reduced the need to acquire more land from the state government. Modern laboratories, residential facilities, and workshops are also being built in the area.