India's First High-Speed Rail Test Track Under Construction in Rajasthan

Track is Being Built Between Gudha-Thathana-Meethdi This track is being constructed near Sambhar, between Gudha-Thathana-Meethdi, to meet the technical requirements of the Indian Railways. With a cost of ₹967 crore, the track will allow trains to run at speeds of up to 220 km per hour. The project, divided into four phases, is nearing completion, with almost all work finished.

2.5 km of Track Laying Remains in Sambhar Lake The project involved laying 19.8 km in Phase One, 15 km in Phase Two, 2.7 km in Phase Three, and 26.06 km in Phase Four. Currently, 2.5 km of track laying remains in Sambhar Lake, which is expected to be completed soon. The work of raising the height of four large bridges and 43 culverts is almost complete. Railway officials say this high-speed test track will be a game-changer for the railways.