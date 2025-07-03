India's Largest Cow Shelter Planned for Rajasthan: ₹1000 Crore Project

The bhoomi pujan for this proposed gaushala took place on Tuesday evening under the guidance of Gopal Parivaar Sangh and Datadevi Foundation, in the presence of Gwal Sant Gopalnand Saraswati and Gokatha Vachka Didi Shraddha Saraswati.

India is the land of cows and cow herders During the bhoomi pujan ceremony, Gwal Sant Gopalnand Saraswati Maharaj said that Gau Mata should be served, respected, and protected with dedicated devotion. He stated that this is the land of cow herders and cows, and if the cow is unhappy, how can we be happy? He mentioned that the glory of cow dung and urine is described not only in the Vedas and Puranas but also in modern texts. He emphasised that to protect the sovereignty of India and Sanatan Dharma, we must protect Gau Mata.

Maharaj said that the cow’s role is paramount in the meaning and success of human life. Therefore, a region where Gau Mata is happy will also be happy and prosperous. The Gwal Sant said that land like the Bheer region of Chapar is not found anywhere else in the country. Regarding the expenditure on the construction of the gaushala, he said that we need contributions from all cow devotees in this sacred work so that India can be united in the vision of cow service. Trustees Vinod Jaju, Bajrang Baheti, Yogi Shyamnath, and Gow Kathavachika Shraddha Didi also shared their thoughts.

Commitment to serving one lakh cattle Shri Ramshankar Gaushala president, Jaiprakash Soni, informed that the gaushala will be constructed on 3000 bighas of land donated by the Seth Govindram Peddiwal family of the town. A commitment has been made to serve one lakh cattle in the gaushala, which will be a record for such a large number in one location.

14-kilometre wall Gaushala minister, Radheshyam Sarada, informed that five years ago, a 14-kilometre wall was constructed around the gaushala’s 3000-bigha land. Along with this, a Nandishala (shelter for bulls) has also been constructed on the same land, where the service of hundreds of bulls is ongoing. After the bhoomi pujan, the construction work of this gaushala will be completed in the next three to four years, and an unprecedented work of cow service will take place in Chapar town.

During this time, trustees Bajranglal Baheti, Satyanarayan Rathi, Vinod Jaju, Hanuman Lahoti, Ramkishan Mundhra, Sitaram Peddiwal, Suryaprakash Baheti, Ratnalal Punglia, Radheshyam Rathi from Bikaner, Prayag Chandak from Kesardeser, Babulal from Nokha’s Askaran Sinthal, Palikaadhyaksh Shravan Mali, BJP president Gajanan Swami, Jairam Jangid, Ramniwas Jat, Pradeep Surana, Mahesh Tapdiya, Chandraprakash Peddiwal, etc., were present.