Indore to Become ‘Mega District’, Direct Link to Delhi-Mumbai Planned

The Indore Metropolitan Region plan is being revised to enhance connectivity, industry, and environmental balance. CM Mohan Yadav has directed the inclusion of four districts and improved links to Delhi and Mumbai.

Feb 17, 2025

Indore Metropolitan Region: Constant deliberation is underway regarding the Indore Metropolitan Region (IMR). Efforts are being made to strike a balance between connectivity, industry, and the environment. The new plan has been expanded to achieve this. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor has been incorporated to reach new industrial heights.
The planning for the IMR, encompassing Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar, until 2051, was initially undertaken by Mehta & Consultant Company under the Indore Development Authority. Data was being collected, but the plan is now undergoing revisions. Areas such as Sonkatch, Maksi, and Badnawar are being added. This expansion will increase the total area to 9361 sq km. The rationale behind this change is Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s directive that the IMR planning remain effective until 2051, ensuring no crucial aspect of the region’s development is overlooked. This has led to a renewed effort to create a comprehensive plan.
Connectivity with Bhopal Region

Previously, the IMR was limited to Dewas, but it is now being extended to Sonkatch. This is because Bhopal’s metropolitan region extends to that area. Connecting the two metropolitan regions will facilitate better coordination. Along with industrial development, the plan also considers environmental factors. Extensive forest areas have been incorporated to maintain a healthy Air Quality Index. Small rivers and ponds have also been included to preserve the natural balance.

The plan significantly emphasises the development of the industrial sector within the region, linking it to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. The inclusion of Badnawar, due to the upcoming PM MITRA Park—a major textile hub—and Dhar’s Pithampur industrial area is noteworthy. Furthermore, the industrial areas of Dewas and Maksī are also included.

Emphasis on Connectivity

The IMR is centred around Indore, encompassing Ujjain, Dhar, Dewas, and Shajapur districts. While Indore has a major airport, Ujjain and Dhar have airstrips. Indore, Ujjain, Maksī, and Nagda have significant railway junctions. Road connectivity is ensured through national highways including the Mumbai-Agra, Ahmedabad-Indore, and Nagpur routes, along with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

