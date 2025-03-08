MP’s Rs 624 crore Indore-Ujjain six-lane road project begins

The Indore-Ujjain six-lane road work is progressing rapidly. The road base has been completed in several sections from Ujjain to Indore. In view of Simhastha, MPRDC is constructing a 44.6 km long six-lane road at a cost of ₹623.95 crore. Permission has been granted to transplant or cut 3,000 trees obstructing the construction.

The volume of traffic between Indore and Ujjain is increasing due to religious, commercial, and tourism activities. The aim is to complete the road construction before the Kumbh Mela to manage the expected surge in traffic.

Recently, the Minister of Public Works, Rakesh Singh, reviewed the project at the Residency. According to officials, permission has been obtained from the district administration to remove approximately 3,000 obstructing trees in Indore and Ujjain districts. The contractor will transplant the trees, and for every tree felled, 10 new trees will be planted.