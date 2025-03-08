scriptMP’s Rs 624 crore Indore-Ujjain six-lane road project begins | Indore-Ujjain six-lane road work begins, to be completed in two years | Latest News | Patrika News
MP’s Rs 624 crore Indore-Ujjain six-lane road project begins

Madhya Pradesh is widening the road connecting two major cities, Indore and Ujjain, to six lanes.

IndoreMar 08, 2025 / 11:24 pm

Patrika Desk

indore ujjain six lane
A six-lane highway connecting two major cities in Madhya Pradesh (MP) is currently under construction. The ₹624 crore project has commenced and is expected to be completed within two years. This six-lane road will link Indore, the commercial capital of the state, to Ujjain, a significant religious city. Approximately 3,000 trees are obstructing the road construction and will be transplanted.
The Indore-Ujjain six-lane road work is progressing rapidly. The road base has been completed in several sections from Ujjain to Indore. In view of Simhastha, MPRDC is constructing a 44.6 km long six-lane road at a cost of ₹623.95 crore. Permission has been granted to transplant or cut 3,000 trees obstructing the construction.
The volume of traffic between Indore and Ujjain is increasing due to religious, commercial, and tourism activities. The aim is to complete the road construction before the Kumbh Mela to manage the expected surge in traffic.
Recently, the Minister of Public Works, Rakesh Singh, reviewed the project at the Residency. According to officials, permission has been obtained from the district administration to remove approximately 3,000 obstructing trees in Indore and Ujjain districts. The contractor will transplant the trees, and for every tree felled, 10 new trees will be planted.
Sanwer SDM Ghanshyam Dhanagar stated that permission to remove obstructing trees in the Indore district portion was recently granted. The land acquisition process has already been completed.

Target completion: January 2027

Work on the Indore-Ujjain six-lane road commenced on January 15th. The target completion date is January 2027. A company from Udaipur has been awarded the contract. Work is progressing rapidly around Sanwer and Ninora. A section of the bridge on the Indore-Ujjain road in Sanwer has been demolished. Traffic is being diverted to another lane. The base has been laid in several sections.

