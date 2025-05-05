IPL Player Arrested on Rape Charge in Jodhpur

Jodhpur police confirmed that the accused, Shivalik Sharma, was arrested following the woman’s complaint. The woman underwent a medical examination, and her statement was recorded under Section 164 before a magistrate. Police are now collecting evidence to further the case.

Details of the Rape Case On 2 January 2024, a woman from Jodhpur filed a complaint at the Kudi Bhagatsani police station alleging that Shivalik Sharma (27), a cricketer residing in Vadodara, Gujarat, had raped her after promising marriage and then reneged on the promise. The woman stated that she met Shivalik during a visit to Vadodara in February 2023, after which their conversations increased, and their relationship developed. In August 2023, Shivalik came to Jodhpur with his family, and the two got engaged.

Serious Rape Allegations Against the Player According to the woman, on 27 May 2023, when Shivalik came to her house and no one else was present, he forced himself upon her. Upon her protest, he promised marriage. He stayed at the woman’s house until 3 June and engaged in sexual acts multiple times. He then took her to Mehndipur Balaji, Jaipur, and Ujjain. The woman alleges that he had sexual relations with her at these locations as well, repeatedly promising marriage.

However, in June 2023, when the woman went to Vadodara to discuss their marriage, Shivalik’s family called off the engagement and forced her out of the house. The woman alleges that she was also manhandled there.

Who is Shivalik Sharma? Shivalik Sharma was born on 28 November 1998 in Vadodara. He was passionate about cricket from a young age. Due to his lack of interest in studies, his father gave him complete freedom to pursue cricket. Shivalik began his cricket career in 2016 with the Binu Under-19 Trophy. Subsequently, in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, he made his first-class cricket debut for Baroda.

Shivalik Sharma was bought by the Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh in 2024. However, he had distanced himself from cricket recently, and the Mumbai Indians released him before this season. Now, his arrest in this serious rape case has raised serious questions about his future.