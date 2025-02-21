Jabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free

scriptJabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free | Latest News | Patrika News
Jabalpur Medical: Patients will now receive clearer images of their limbs during the diagnosis of nerve diseases, brain tumours, brain haemorrhages, paralysis, blockages and other ailments.

Feb 21, 2025

Jabalpur Medical: Patients will soon benefit from clearer images of their limbs during investigations for neurological disorders, brain tumours, brain haemorrhages, paralysis, blockages, and other diseases. The new technology will also reduce the radiation risk to patients. The medical college hospital will soon be equipped with two state-of-the-art MRI and CT scan machines. Sanya Diagnostic, the agency currently providing MRI and CT scan services, has been given a final ultimatum to vacate the premises to allow for the installation of the new machines.
Jabalpur Medical: Radiology PG students to operate machines

For the first time, postgraduate students from the Radiology department of the medical college will operate the MRI and CT scan machines. This will also provide subsidised testing facilities for general patients. MRI scans cost between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in private hospitals, while CT scans cost up to ₹4,000. Sources suggest that the new machines will offer scans for ₹800 to ₹1800. As these are government machines, the testing rates will be in accordance with the central government’s health scheme (CGHS). However, the exact rates are yet to be finalised.
Jabalpur Medical: NMC directives

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed colleges to install their own CT scan and MRI machines for the purpose of student education.

Jabalpur Medical: MRI features

● High field strength (3 Tesla or more) providing high-quality images
● Faster scanning times, reducing patient time in the machine
● Improved clarity for even the smallest details
● Wide-bore design for increased patient comfort
● Special features for cardiac and vascular imaging
● Special features for contrast agent imaging
● Paediatric and neonatal imaging suitable for children and newborns
● Radiation dose control, helping to minimise patient radiation exposure
Jabalpur Medical: The MRI and CT scan machines are scheduled to arrive at the medical college. A notice was issued to the private agency operator three months ago to remove their machines. Action will be taken soon.
  • Dr. Navneet Saxena, Dean, Medical College

