Jabalpur medical to get MRI and CT scan machines, all tests free

Jabalpur Medical: Radiology PG students to operate machines For the first time, postgraduate students from the Radiology department of the medical college will operate the MRI and CT scan machines. This will also provide subsidised testing facilities for general patients. MRI scans cost between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in private hospitals, while CT scans cost up to ₹4,000. Sources suggest that the new machines will offer scans for ₹800 to ₹1800. As these are government machines, the testing rates will be in accordance with the central government’s health scheme (CGHS). However, the exact rates are yet to be finalised. For the first time, postgraduate students from the Radiology department of the medical college will operate the MRI and CT scan machines. This will also provide subsidised testing facilities for general patients. MRI scans cost between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in private hospitals, while CT scans cost up to ₹4,000. Sources suggest that the new machines will offer scans for ₹800 to ₹1800. As these are government machines, the testing rates will be in accordance with the central government’s health scheme (CGHS). However, the exact rates are yet to be finalised.

Jabalpur Medical Jabalpur Medical: NMC directives The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed colleges to install their own CT scan and MRI machines for the purpose of student education. Jabalpur Medical: MRI features ● High field strength (3 Tesla or more) providing high-quality images

● Faster scanning times, reducing patient time in the machine

● Improved clarity for even the smallest details

● Wide-bore design for increased patient comfort

● Special features for cardiac and vascular imaging

● Special features for contrast agent imaging

● Paediatric and neonatal imaging suitable for children and newborns

● Radiation dose control, helping to minimise patient radiation exposure The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed colleges to install their own CT scan and MRI machines for the purpose of student education.● High field strength (3 Tesla or more) providing high-quality images● Faster scanning times, reducing patient time in the machine● Improved clarity for even the smallest details● Wide-bore design for increased patient comfort● Special features for cardiac and vascular imaging● Special features for contrast agent imaging● Paediatric and neonatal imaging suitable for children and newborns● Radiation dose control, helping to minimise patient radiation exposure

Jabalpur Medical: The MRI and CT scan machines are scheduled to arrive at the medical college. A notice was issued to the private agency operator three months ago to remove their machines. Action will be taken soon.