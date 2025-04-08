scriptJail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect | Latest News | Patrika News
Jail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect

Jail Prahari Admit Card: Exam on April 12th; Two-Shift Schedule Announced. The board has urged candidates to reach the examination centres on time, otherwise, entry will be denied.

JaipurApr 08, 2025 / 10:51 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the admit cards for the Jail Prahari examination today, April 8th. The board has completed all preparations for the exam.

The board had previously allotted cities for the examination. Following this, admit cards will be released on April 8th. The examination will be held on April 12th.

Examination to be held in two shifts

The board has announced that the examination will be held in two shifts on April 12th. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Ban on wearing jeans

The board has issued a dress code, prohibiting candidates from wearing jeans to prevent cheating during the examination.

Approximately 8.39 lakh candidates applied for 803 posts

This year’s competition is expected to be extremely fierce, with approximately 8.39 lakh candidates applying for 803 posts. The exam city allotments have been released, and candidates can download their admit cards from April 8th. The exam will be held in two shifts on April 12th, with special security arrangements being made at examination centres across the state.

Check your exam city here; download from here

Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2024: Exam city information for the exam scheduled on April 12th has been released.

https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Exam City Location Link
https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/knowlocationservlet
Note: Admit cards will be released on April 8th. The examination will be held in two shifts on April 12th.

