Jail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect

Examination to be held in two shifts The board has announced that the examination will be held in two shifts on April 12th. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Ban on wearing jeans The board has issued a dress code, prohibiting candidates from wearing jeans to prevent cheating during the examination. Approximately 8.39 lakh candidates applied for 803 posts This year’s competition is expected to be extremely fierce, with approximately 8.39 lakh candidates applying for 803 posts. The exam city allotments have been released, and candidates can download their admit cards from April 8th. The exam will be held in two shifts on April 12th, with special security arrangements being made at examination centres across the state.

https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/knowlocationservlet Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2024: Exam city information for the exam scheduled on April 12th has been released. SSO ID https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Exam City Location Link

Note: Admit cards will be released on April 8th. The examination will be held in two shifts on April 12th.