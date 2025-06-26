scriptJaipur Bomb Threat Scare Continues, Chaos at ESIC Hospital after E-mail in Kasab’s Name | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Special

Jaipur Bomb Threat Scare Continues, Chaos at ESIC Hospital after E-mail in Kasab’s Name

Rajasthan News: The series of bomb threat e-mails in Jaipur shows no sign of stopping. In the latest case, the city’s ESIC Hospital has received a threat to blow it up.

JaipurJun 26, 2025 / 12:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur ESIC hospital

File photo, source – Patrika Network

ESIC Hospital Receives Bomb Threat: Jaipur continues to grapple with a series of bomb threat emails. The latest incident involves a threat to blow up the city’s ESIC Hospital. The threat was delivered via an email purportedly sent by Ajmal Kasab.
Upon receiving the information, the hospital administration immediately alerted the police, bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade, civil defence, and other security agencies. A comprehensive search operation was launched after evacuating the entire hospital premises. However, no suspicious object has been found so far. Preliminary investigations suggest the act of a mischievous element.

Cyber Cell Assistance Sought for Investigation

The Sadar police station has taken the matter seriously and is seeking assistance from the cyber cell to investigate the email. Movement within the hospital is strictly controlled for security reasons. The search operation is still underway. Police and security agencies are maintaining high alert at all levels to prevent any potential threat.

Multiple Bomb Threats Received

It is noteworthy that this is not the first instance of bomb threats in Jaipur. Over the past few days, several important locations in the city have been targeted with threatening emails. On 8th, 12th, and 13th May, threats were received to blow up the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.
The email received on 13th May, in addition to the bomb threat, also demanded justice for a rape victim. A woman from Ahmedabad was arrested in this case; she had sent similar threats to Jaipur four or five times.
Furthermore, on 9th May, a threat was received to blow up the Jaipur Metro. This email, sent to the official Jaipur Metro email ID, mentioned the success of ‘Operation Sindur’ and threatened to blow up the metro station and trains. However, even then, no suspicious object was found after a thorough investigation.

Police Maintain Vigilance

These repeated threats have created an atmosphere of fear in the city. The police and administration, as always, are maintaining full vigilance in this matter. The cyber cell is working to trace the source of these threatening emails. The public is urged not to heed any rumours and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

News / Special / Jaipur Bomb Threat Scare Continues, Chaos at ESIC Hospital after E-mail in Kasab’s Name

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

in 39 minutes

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

World

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

in 41 minutes

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

32 minutes ago

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

National News

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

in 36 minutes

Latest Special

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Districts in Rajasthan

Kota

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Districts in Rajasthan

35 minutes ago

Jaipur Breaks 10-Year Rainfall Record; 5-Day Heavy Rain Alert

Jaipur

Jaipur Breaks 10-Year Rainfall Record; 5-Day Heavy Rain Alert

18 hours ago

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

1 day ago

Rajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.