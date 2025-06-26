Jaipur Bomb Threat Scare Continues, Chaos at ESIC Hospital after E-mail in Kasab’s Name

Upon receiving the information, the hospital administration immediately alerted the police, bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade, civil defence, and other security agencies. A comprehensive search operation was launched after evacuating the entire hospital premises. However, no suspicious object has been found so far. Preliminary investigations suggest the act of a mischievous element.

Cyber Cell Assistance Sought for Investigation The Sadar police station has taken the matter seriously and is seeking assistance from the cyber cell to investigate the email. Movement within the hospital is strictly controlled for security reasons. The search operation is still underway. Police and security agencies are maintaining high alert at all levels to prevent any potential threat.

Multiple Bomb Threats Received It is noteworthy that this is not the first instance of bomb threats in Jaipur. Over the past few days, several important locations in the city have been targeted with threatening emails. On 8th, 12th, and 13th May, threats were received to blow up the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

The email received on 13th May, in addition to the bomb threat, also demanded justice for a rape victim. A woman from Ahmedabad was arrested in this case; she had sent similar threats to Jaipur four or five times.

Furthermore, on 9th May, a threat was received to blow up the Jaipur Metro. This email, sent to the official Jaipur Metro email ID, mentioned the success of ‘Operation Sindur’ and threatened to blow up the metro station and trains. However, even then, no suspicious object was found after a thorough investigation.