Jaipur Bus Stand to Be Shifted, Services to Operate from New Location from 1 April

In the meeting chaired by JDC Aanndi, it was decided that bus operations will commence from 1 April. Buses going to Agra will operate from the land near the Rotary Circle in Transport Nagar. Similarly, buses going towards Delhi will operate from Bajri Mandi.

Relief Measures Narayan Singh Circle experiences heavy traffic congestion throughout the day. There are always traffic jams when approaching from Ajmeri Gate. 15 to 20 buses remain parked on the main Tonk Road all day. Shifting the bus stand will ease the movement of other vehicles. The movement of buses on Govind Marg not only causes traffic jams but also affects businesses. Several accidents have also occurred due to buses in the past.

Essential for Traffic Congestion Relief The number of traffic congestion points in the city is increasing. Patrika has been publishing news reports on this issue. As the next step, roadways should start the Hirapura bus terminal so that buses going towards Ajmer do not enter the city. The Hirapura bus terminal is ready, but due to the lackadaisical attitude of the officials, it has not been started.

Current Situation Delhi Route: 300 buses operate, carrying over 11,000 passengers.

Agra Route: 180 buses operate, carrying over 7,000 passengers.

(300 private buses also operate, carrying over 10,000 passengers.) Patrika Raised the Issue Rajasthan Patrika had recently highlighted the issue of shifting the bus stand from Narayan Singh Circle, stating that it was causing inconvenience to the city residents.

These Circles to be Reduced in Size – Dhobi Ghat Circle, Delhi Road

– Maharshi Parsuram Circle, Vidhyadhar Nagar

– Mandir Mod Circle, Vidhyadhar Nagar

– Sanjay Circle

– Polo Circle

– Shalimar Tiraha

– Apex Circle, Malviya Nagar

– Rotary Circle, Agra Road