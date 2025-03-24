scriptJaipur Bus Stand to Be Shifted, Services to Operate from New Location from 1 April | Jaipur Bus stand to be shifted, services to operate from new location from 1 April | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Jaipur Bus Stand to Be Shifted, Services to Operate from New Location from 1 April

Jaipur News: Passengers travelling on the Agra and Delhi routes, take note—bus operations at Jaipur’s Narayan Singh Circle bus stand will stop from 1 April.

JaipurMar 24, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

narayan-singh-circle-bus-stand
Jaipur News: The operation of buses at Narayan Singh Circle bus stand will be discontinued. From 1 April, buses going to Agra and Delhi will operate from Transport Nagar. A meeting of the Traffic Control Board (TCB) was held at JDA on Thursday, where this decision was taken.
In the meeting chaired by JDC Aanndi, it was decided that bus operations will commence from 1 April. Buses going to Agra will operate from the land near the Rotary Circle in Transport Nagar. Similarly, buses going towards Delhi will operate from Bajri Mandi.

Relief Measures

Narayan Singh Circle experiences heavy traffic congestion throughout the day. There are always traffic jams when approaching from Ajmeri Gate. 15 to 20 buses remain parked on the main Tonk Road all day. Shifting the bus stand will ease the movement of other vehicles. The movement of buses on Govind Marg not only causes traffic jams but also affects businesses. Several accidents have also occurred due to buses in the past.

Essential for Traffic Congestion Relief

The number of traffic congestion points in the city is increasing. Patrika has been publishing news reports on this issue. As the next step, roadways should start the Hirapura bus terminal so that buses going towards Ajmer do not enter the city. The Hirapura bus terminal is ready, but due to the lackadaisical attitude of the officials, it has not been started.

Current Situation

Delhi Route: 300 buses operate, carrying over 11,000 passengers.
Agra Route: 180 buses operate, carrying over 7,000 passengers.
(300 private buses also operate, carrying over 10,000 passengers.)

Patrika Raised the Issue

Rajasthan Patrika had recently highlighted the issue of shifting the bus stand from Narayan Singh Circle, stating that it was causing inconvenience to the city residents.

These Circles to be Reduced in Size

– Dhobi Ghat Circle, Delhi Road
– Maharshi Parsuram Circle, Vidhyadhar Nagar
– Mandir Mod Circle, Vidhyadhar Nagar
– Sanjay Circle
– Polo Circle
– Shalimar Tiraha
– Apex Circle, Malviya Nagar
– Rotary Circle, Agra Road

Decisions Approved

To improve public transport in the outer areas, the number of vehicles will be increased on 16 routes. The number of four-wheeled vehicles will be increased on 8 routes for urban tempos (8 to 10 seater). Locations for e-rickshaw stands will also be decided.

News / Special / Jaipur Bus Stand to Be Shifted, Services to Operate from New Location from 1 April

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

National News

Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

in 4 hours

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

Special

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

in 4 hours

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

Health

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

in 4 hours

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

Special

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

Special

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

in 5 hours

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

Special

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

in 4 hours

Jaipur: Car gangs target bikers, pedestrians in ongoing robbery spree

Crime

Jaipur: Car gangs target bikers, pedestrians in ongoing robbery spree

2 days ago

Rajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters

Special

Rajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.