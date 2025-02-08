Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

The Transport and Road Safety Minister was responding to supplementary questions asked by a member during the question hour. He said that parking and charging locations have also been identified in the 6 zones operating e-rickshaws and a letter was written to the Department of Information Technology and Communication on January 28 to issue zone-wise QR codes to e-rickshaws.

He said that currently, a total of 45,508 e-rickshaws are registered in the Regional Transport Offices Jaipur I and II. He assured the House that action is being ensured with the coordination of all concerned departments to tackle the traffic congestion situation in the city.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Balmukundacharya, the Transport and Road Safety Minister informed that the traffic pressure increases during special events and peak hours in Jaipur city, and additional deployment by the traffic police is done at traffic-congested locations to manage traffic. Action is being taken against vehicle drivers violating traffic rules in Jaipur city under the M.V. Act as per the rules.

He informed that in 2024, 7,183 challans were issued by the Transport Department and 255,129 challans by the Traffic Police against illegal vehicles for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the related rules.