scriptJaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

Six zones have been identified for parking and charging e-rickshaws in Jaipur.

JaipurFeb 08, 2025 / 03:19 pm

Patrika Desk

e-rickshaw_parking.jpg
Jaipur. Transport and Road Safety Minister Dr. Prem Chand Bairava stated in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday that the state government is taking concrete and effective steps to resolve the traffic congestion problem in Jaipur city caused by the operation of illegal vehicles. He said that for the streamlined operation of e-rickshaws, the city has been divided into 6 zones, creating clusters based on police station areas, and a notification was issued on October 15, 2024, determining the number of e-rickshaws in each zone.
The Transport and Road Safety Minister was responding to supplementary questions asked by a member during the question hour. He said that parking and charging locations have also been identified in the 6 zones operating e-rickshaws and a letter was written to the Department of Information Technology and Communication on January 28 to issue zone-wise QR codes to e-rickshaws.
He said that currently, a total of 45,508 e-rickshaws are registered in the Regional Transport Offices Jaipur I and II. He assured the House that action is being ensured with the coordination of all concerned departments to tackle the traffic congestion situation in the city.
Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Balmukundacharya, the Transport and Road Safety Minister informed that the traffic pressure increases during special events and peak hours in Jaipur city, and additional deployment by the traffic police is done at traffic-congested locations to manage traffic. Action is being taken against vehicle drivers violating traffic rules in Jaipur city under the M.V. Act as per the rules.
He informed that in 2024, 7,183 challans were issued by the Transport Department and 255,129 challans by the Traffic Police against illegal vehicles for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the related rules.

News / Special / Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes

National News

Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes

in 4 hours

Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal’s Defeat: ‘Justice has been served’

National News

Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal’s Defeat: ‘Justice has been served’

in 5 hours

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Education News

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

in 5 hours

Delhi Election Results: ‘PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters this evening’

National News

Delhi Election Results: ‘PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters this evening’

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

Special

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

in 5 hours

Rajasthan School Teacher's Indecent Act: Villagers Protest After 20-Day Delay in Arrest

Special

Rajasthan School Teacher's Indecent Act: Villagers Protest After 20-Day Delay in Arrest

in 34 minutes

Alwar Tragedy: Couple Killed, One Injured as Truck Drags Victims 60 Metres

Special

Alwar Tragedy: Couple Killed, One Injured as Truck Drags Victims 60 Metres

in 13 minutes

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

Special

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.