Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road

Previously, the JDA had already marked encroachments within a 2.5 km radius. This road, as per court orders, is proposed to be 160 feet wide. Following the JDA’s demarcation in November, some individuals removed their encroachments independently. JDA officials state that on November 21st, 2024, the High Court ruled that the road should be constructed according to the zonal plan, which designates it as 160 feet wide.

Five Teams Formed The JDA has constituted five teams for demarcation and enforcement. These teams include Deputy Commissioners, Executive Engineers, Enforcement Officers, Tehsildars, Assistant Town Planners, and Junior Engineers. Hemant Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Zone Seven, and Ram Avtar Takhar, Deputy Controller-III of the Enforcement Branch, have been appointed as supervisors.