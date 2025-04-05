scriptJaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road | Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road

Jaipur News: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has formed five teams to undertake demarcation and action related to road widening in Jaipur.

JaipurApr 05, 2025 / 09:19 am

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will take action on April 9th to widen Sirsi Road in Jaipur (from the Jharkhand Mod intersection to 200 feet beyond the bypass bridge). Five teams have been formed by the JDA for this purpose. On Saturday, the JDA teams will arrive on-site and begin the demarcation process.
Previously, the JDA had already marked encroachments within a 2.5 km radius. This road, as per court orders, is proposed to be 160 feet wide. Following the JDA’s demarcation in November, some individuals removed their encroachments independently. JDA officials state that on November 21st, 2024, the High Court ruled that the road should be constructed according to the zonal plan, which designates it as 160 feet wide.

Five Teams Formed

The JDA has constituted five teams for demarcation and enforcement. These teams include Deputy Commissioners, Executive Engineers, Enforcement Officers, Tehsildars, Assistant Town Planners, and Junior Engineers. Hemant Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Zone Seven, and Ram Avtar Takhar, Deputy Controller-III of the Enforcement Branch, have been appointed as supervisors.

