Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

According to the police, the victim, Ankit Khandelwal, residing at Prithviraj Road, Ashok Nagar, filed a report. His factory is located in the Sitarama Ratnakoosh Bhavan, Nanaji Ki Gali, Chaura Rasta. He stated that finished gold jewellery, diamond sets, and valuables stored in precious boxes from the factory office were stolen.

The miscreants broke a windowpane to enter the factory and executed the crime in a matter of minutes before fleeing. CCTV footage revealed that two masked youths arrived on a motorcycle. One of them climbed up using a rope, entered the factory, and opened the drawers.

Police say the thieves planned the crime professionally. Preliminary investigations suggest that approximately 1200 grams of gold and other precious jewellery were stolen. The investigation has been expedited based on fingerprints and CCTV footage collected from the scene. All nearby CCTV cameras are being examined, and questioning of suspects has begun. Police suspect an insider may have been involved in the theft.