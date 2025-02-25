scriptJaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

Jaipur Police Action: Several spa centres, including Hello Kitty, Velina, Just Relax, White Orchid, Olive, Ganga Thai, Delight, and Alantra, are operating in and around Jawahar Circle.

JaipurFeb 25, 2025 / 02:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur News: Several police officers and staff from the East Police district of Jaipur conducted simultaneous raids across their respective areas, resulting in the detention of five young women and five young men. Legal action is being taken against them. These raids were conducted on the orders of DCP East, Tejaswani Gautam. The raids caused a stir, creating an atmosphere of fear throughout the affected areas.
Several spa centres, including Hello Kitty, Velina, Just Relax, White Orchid, Olive, Ganga Thai, Delight, and Alantra, operate in and around Jawahar Circle. Police suspected that these spas were involved in illegal activities. While most establishments inspected during the raids were found to be operating legally, two spas were found to be involved in immoral activities.
Police detained five men and five women from these two spas. They were allegedly engaging in illicit activities under the guise of spa services. The action was taken late at night, even after the spas’ closing time. The police are currently questioning the accused and are filing cases against them under the PITA Act and other relevant sections.

News / Special / Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sajjan Kumar Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

National News

Sajjan Kumar Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

in 4 hours

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

National News

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

2 hours ago

Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

Special

Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

in 4 hours

Paper leak: Exam paper viral an hour before test, students paid Rs 500 to join group

Special

Paper leak: Exam paper viral an hour before test, students paid Rs 500 to join group

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

Special

Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

in 4 hours

National Highway 52: Highway Link Road Turned Parking Lot, Drivers Frustrated

Special

National Highway 52: Highway Link Road Turned Parking Lot, Drivers Frustrated

in 2 hours

Another Player Dies of Heart Attack

Special

Another Player Dies of Heart Attack

in 1 hour

REET 2024 Exam: Railway to Run ‘REET Special Train’ from Dheer Ka Balaji Station

Special

REET 2024 Exam: Railway to Run ‘REET Special Train’ from Dheer Ka Balaji Station

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.