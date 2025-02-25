Jaipur: Late-night raid exposes illegal activities at two spas, 10 detained

Several spa centres, including Hello Kitty, Velina, Just Relax, White Orchid, Olive, Ganga Thai, Delight, and Alantra, operate in and around Jawahar Circle. Police suspected that these spas were involved in illegal activities. While most establishments inspected during the raids were found to be operating legally, two spas were found to be involved in immoral activities.

Police detained five men and five women from these two spas. They were allegedly engaging in illicit activities under the guise of spa services. The action was taken late at night, even after the spas’ closing time. The police are currently questioning the accused and are filing cases against them under the PITA Act and other relevant sections.