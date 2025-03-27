Jaipur Big update: 30 and 31 March holidays cancelled, these offices to remain open

All documents will be registered as on regular working days. Furthermore, to implement the budget announcements, one Sub-Registrar office will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM at each district headquarters every Monday and Friday. This initiative will commence on 28 March.

Many Holidays in April Too After numerous holidays in March, April will also see a plethora of holidays. These include Ram Navami on 6 April, Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on 11 April, Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, Good Friday on 18 April, and Parashuram Jayanti on 29 April. Including weekend holidays (Saturdays and Sundays), there will be many holidays in total.