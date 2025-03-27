scriptJaipur Big update: 30 and 31 March holidays cancelled, these offices to remain open | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur Big update: 30 and 31 March holidays cancelled, these offices to remain open

Public Holiday Cancelled: Registrar offices will remain open on 29, 30, and 31 March. All documents will be registered as on normal working days.

JaipurMar 27, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

Holiday Cancel
30-31 March Holiday Cancelled: All Sub-Registrar offices under the Department of Registration and Stamps will remain open in the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (31 March), despite the government holiday.

Collector (Stamps) and Inspector General of Registration Jaipur, Gordhan Lal Sharma, stated that Sub-Registrar offices will remain open on 29, 30, and 31 March.
All documents will be registered as on regular working days. Furthermore, to implement the budget announcements, one Sub-Registrar office will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM at each district headquarters every Monday and Friday. This initiative will commence on 28 March.

Many Holidays in April Too

After numerous holidays in March, April will also see a plethora of holidays.

These include Ram Navami on 6 April, Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on 11 April, Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, Good Friday on 18 April, and Parashuram Jayanti on 29 April. Including weekend holidays (Saturdays and Sundays), there will be many holidays in total.

