Jaipur Metro Expansion Plan: 100km Network Planned for Jaipur

Jaipur Metro: Rapid progress is being made in developing the metro as a lifeline for the city of Jaipur. The state government has prioritised metro expansion in its recent budget.

JaipurFeb 26, 2025 / 01:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur Metro: Rapid progress is being made in developing the metro as the city’s lifeline in Jaipur. The state government has prioritised metro expansion in its recent budget. Work on Phase-2 is expected to commence soon, while the announcement has been made to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-3.
According to Jaipur Metro officials, work is underway on a plan to develop a metro network spanning 100 kilometres across the city. Currently, the metro is limited to 12.03 kilometres, but the upcoming projects will bring about a significant transformation in the city’s transport system once implemented. This will not only ease traffic congestion on the roads but also reduce the distance between the old and new parts of the city.

Enhanced Convenience through Metro Expansion

The pressure on the capital’s current transport system is steadily increasing. The metro is currently limited to the Mansarovar to Badi Chopad route (12.03 km), leaving a large population without access to this facility. The government plans to expand the metro in the coming years to provide Jaipur with an organised and efficient transport system.

Relief in these Areas

– Completion of Phase-1 C and D will connect Ajmer Road to Delhi Highway and Agra Highway.
– Phase-2 will alleviate traffic pressure on Tonk Road and resolve traffic jams at Collectorate Circle.
– Phase-3 will provide relief to millions of people residing in Jagatpura, Prithviraj Nagar-North, Jhotwara, and Vaishali Nagar.

Existing Metro Network

– Phase-1A (Mansarovar to Chandpole) 9.63 km
– Phase-1B (Chandpole to Badi Chopad) 2.4 km

Routes Under Construction

Phase-1C (Badi Chopad to Transport Nagar) 2.85 km

Uncertain Future

– Phase-1D (Mansarovar to 200 Feet Chauraha) 1.35 km
(Work on this route is currently suspended. A government decision on when work will resume is pending.)

Future Plans

– Phase-2: Sitapura to Ambabari, via Vidhyadhar Nagar to Todi Mod (approximately 40 km.)
(There are possibilities of extending this route further from Sitapura to Chaksu and from Todi Mod to Chaumu.)
– Phase-3: Jagatpura to Vaishali Nagar (approximately 25.30 km.)

Large Population to Benefit

Options such as Mahal Road, Khoh Nagorian, and Khatipura Railway Station are being considered for Jagatpura. Meanwhile, possibilities are being explored for Vaishali Nagar along the C-Zone bypass (200-foot bypass), which will benefit a large population in Prithviraj Nagar-North and Jhotwara.
-Vaibhav Galaria, CMD, Jaipur Metro

