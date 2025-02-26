Jaipur Metro Expansion Plan: 100km Network Planned for Jaipur

According to Jaipur Metro officials, work is underway on a plan to develop a metro network spanning 100 kilometres across the city. Currently, the metro is limited to 12.03 kilometres, but the upcoming projects will bring about a significant transformation in the city’s transport system once implemented. This will not only ease traffic congestion on the roads but also reduce the distance between the old and new parts of the city.

Enhanced Convenience through Metro Expansion The pressure on the capital’s current transport system is steadily increasing. The metro is currently limited to the Mansarovar to Badi Chopad route (12.03 km), leaving a large population without access to this facility. The government plans to expand the metro in the coming years to provide Jaipur with an organised and efficient transport system.

Relief in these Areas – Completion of Phase-1 C and D will connect Ajmer Road to Delhi Highway and Agra Highway.

– Phase-2 will alleviate traffic pressure on Tonk Road and resolve traffic jams at Collectorate Circle.

– Phase-3 will provide relief to millions of people residing in Jagatpura, Prithviraj Nagar-North, Jhotwara, and Vaishali Nagar.

Existing Metro Network – Phase-1A (Mansarovar to Chandpole) 9.63 km

– Phase-1B (Chandpole to Badi Chopad) 2.4 km Routes Under Construction Phase-1C (Badi Chopad to Transport Nagar) 2.85 km Uncertain Future – Phase-1D (Mansarovar to 200 Feet Chauraha) 1.35 km

(Work on this route is currently suspended. A government decision on when work will resume is pending.)

Future Plans – Phase-2: Sitapura to Ambabari, via Vidhyadhar Nagar to Todi Mod (approximately 40 km.)

(There are possibilities of extending this route further from Sitapura to Chaksu and from Todi Mod to Chaumu.)

– Phase-3: Jagatpura to Vaishali Nagar (approximately 25.30 km.)