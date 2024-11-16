scriptJaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review | Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

The work on the project worth 980 crores in the capital Jaipur has been stopped.

JaipurNov 16, 2024 / 11:27 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Metro has stopped the work of Phase-1C. It is believed that the work has been stopped on the instructions of the government. The government will first review the project and then decide its future. According to sources, the work has been stopped for the past few days.
According to metro officials, only 5% of the work has been completed on this route so far. In this matter, an attempt was made to contact the Managing Director of Metro, Vaibhav Galriya, but he could not be contacted. A message was also sent to him, but no response was received.
In fact, the previous Congress government had finalised the metro route from Badi Chaupar to Ramganj Chaupar via Transport Nagar. On September 21, 2023, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had laid the foundation stone and the work had also started.

980 crore project

The project is worth 980 crores. A 2.85 km route has been fixed. Of this, 2.26 km will be underground and 0.59 km will be a corridor route. The construction work is to be completed by April 2027. Metro stations are to be built at Ramganj Chaupar and Transport Nagar. However, the construction work of the elevated road from Mansarovar to 200 feet bypass is ongoing.

