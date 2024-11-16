Jaipur Metro: Work on 980 crore project stopped, state government to review

According to metro officials, only 5% of the work has been completed on this route so far. In this matter, an attempt was made to contact the Managing Director of Metro, Vaibhav Galriya, but he could not be contacted. A message was also sent to him, but no response was received.

In fact, the previous Congress government had finalised the metro route from Badi Chaupar to Ramganj Chaupar via Transport Nagar. On September 21, 2023, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had laid the foundation stone and the work had also started.