Jaipur News: 18 thousand vehicles’ RC locked, know why RTO did so

There are around 18,000 vehicle owners in Jaipur city whose vehicle registration certificates (RCs) have been locked, but they are not aware of it. Know why…?

Jaipur•Oct 16, 2024 / 01:11 pm• Patrika Desk

There are around 18,000 vehicle owners in Jaipur city whose vehicle registration certificates (RCs) have been locked, but they are not aware of it. This situation has arisen due to a violation of traffic rules or other reasons. The traffic department has compiled data on such cases, where these drivers are unaware of their RC status due to non-payment of fines.

RTO First, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that this is the first time such a system is being started, where these vehicle owners will be informed through messages. Reason for RC Lock The main reason for RC lock is the non-payment of vehicle fines. After the fine, the vehicle owner is given time by the RTO, but if the fine is not deposited within the time limit, the RC is locked through the software. These 18,000 vehicles include non-transport, transport, and passenger vehicles.