Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Work will begin on this approximately 30-kilometre-long route. Once completed, this will be Jaipur’s second major metro route, benefiting over 2 million people. The state budget has brought several significant benefits to the capital city, Jaipur.

The budget announced a new metro route. According to Jaipur Metro’s plans, this route will start from Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Pratap Nagar, and pass through Jagatpura, Tonk Road, Bitu Bypass, Mansarovar, and finally reach Vaishali Nagar. This will provide relief to a large population in the city’s outer areas and ease traffic congestion. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors on Sikar Road and Ajmer Road will be removed. The government considers them ineffective and obstructive to traffic flow.

Elevated Roads to Ease Travel A 2.40 km elevated road will be constructed from Apex Circle to Jagatpura ROB at a cost of ₹130 crore. ₹65 crore will be spent on the elevated road from Jhotwara ROB to Khatipura ROB, ₹80 crore on the OTS intersection, ₹185 crore on the Riddhi-Sidhi intersection, and ₹3.5 crore will be spent on preparing the DPR for elevated roads from Narayan Circle to Purana Ramgarh Mod, Khaniya to Bagrana Agra Road, and Aranya Bhavan to Transport Nagar. A 2.40 km elevated road will be constructed from Apex Circle to Jagatpura ROB at a cost of ₹130 crore. ₹65 crore will be spent on the elevated road from Jhotwara ROB to Khatipura ROB, ₹80 crore on the OTS intersection, ₹185 crore on the Riddhi-Sidhi intersection, and ₹3.5 crore will be spent on preparing the DPR for elevated roads from Narayan Circle to Purana Ramgarh Mod, Khaniya to Bagrana Agra Road, and Aranya Bhavan to Transport Nagar.

Issues Raised by Rajasthan Patrika Find Place in the Budget Metro Expansion: Jaipur was becoming increasingly congested. Metro expansion was seen as a better option for public transport. The budget has given significant importance to metro expansion. Jaipur was becoming increasingly congested. Metro expansion was seen as a better option for public transport. The budget has given significant importance to metro expansion.

Roadways Buses: The shortage of buses in the roadways fleet was a recurring concern; this budget allocates funds to purchase 500 new buses. BRTS: The BRTS facility in the city was becoming an impediment to smooth traffic flow; the budget announced its removal. The shortage of buses in the roadways fleet was a recurring concern; this budget allocates funds to purchase 500 new buses.The BRTS facility in the city was becoming an impediment to smooth traffic flow; the budget announced its removal.

Pink Toilets: The lack of toilets in public places like offices, railway stations, bus stands, and markets caused significant difficulties for women. The budget announced the construction of Pink Toilets. Gig Workers: Patrika was the first to highlight the problems faced by gig workers, launching the ‘Yeh Dard Hai Beshumar’ campaign. The government has now not only initiated measures to protect gig workers in the budget but has also made provisions for their training.