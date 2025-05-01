scriptJaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals | Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

Rajasthan Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph stated that out of more than 100 suspects apprehended, 35 lacked Indian citizenship documents.

JaipurMay 01, 2025 / 09:05 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Jaipur Commissionerate Police conducted a search operation on Wednesday to find Bangladeshi citizens. Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph stated that out of more than 100 suspects apprehended, 35 lacked Indian citizenship documents. The operation to locate Bangladeshi citizens will continue.
Following a meeting with CM Bhajanlal Sharma regarding this matter, DGP U.R. Sahoo instructed all district police to identify and repatriate Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally in the state. DGP Sahoo stated that district police will determine who among those residing there are Bangladeshi citizens possessing forged Indian citizenship documents.
According to police sources, thousands of Bangladeshi citizens are residing in the state. Many have obtained forged documents from Rajasthan and other states. Settlements of these individuals have sprung up in several districts, but due to negligence on the part of local police, their numbers have increased.

Repatriation via BSF

According to police sources, identified Bangladeshi citizens will be held at the detention centre in Alwar. Subsequently, they will be repatriated via the Border Security Force (BSF).

Identification Process

Suspected Bangladeshi citizens have created documents claiming to be citizens of Rajasthan or other states. DGP Sahoo stated that information regarding the ancestry of such suspected citizens should be gathered to expose forged documents. Many Bangladeshi citizens entered on visas but failed to return after their visas expired.
