Jaipur Ranked World’s Fifth Best City

Pink City Jaipur: Rajasthan's Pink City, Jaipur, has once again captured the world's heart with its royal identity and hospitality. In a readers' survey and voting conducted by the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine, Jaipur has been ranked fifth among the top five cities in the world worth visiting. This honour is attributed to Jaipur's Rajasthani culture, pink markets, luxurious hotels, and majestic forts. The magazine has placed Jaipur in the iconic global destination category. Jaipur received a score of 91.33 in the readers' survey.