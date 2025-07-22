22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Special

Jaipur Ranked World’s Fifth Best City

Jaipur has been ranked fifth among the top five cities in the world to visit, according to a readers' survey and voting conducted by the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Rajasthan Pink City Jaipur became 5th best city in world won hearts of world with its royal identity and hospitality
Hawamahal (Image: Patrika)

Pink City Jaipur: Rajasthan's Pink City, Jaipur, has once again captured the world's heart with its royal identity and hospitality. In a readers' survey and voting conducted by the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine, Jaipur has been ranked fifth among the top five cities in the world worth visiting. This honour is attributed to Jaipur's Rajasthani culture, pink markets, luxurious hotels, and majestic forts. The magazine has placed Jaipur in the iconic global destination category. Jaipur received a score of 91.33 in the readers' survey.

Recognition as a Premium Cultural Tourism Destination

Following this global ranking, Jaipur has established itself as a premium cultural tourism destination. This achievement indicates that tourists worldwide are drawn to Jaipur's culture, heritage, and cuisine. Tourism experts believe this recognition will propel Rajasthan's tourism industry to new heights.

Tourists Impressed by Hospitality

The magazine's survey also revealed that Jaipur's royal hotels, world-class shopping, and Rajasthani culture deeply impressed tourists. Jaipur scored exceptionally high on aspects such as cultural experiences, local cuisine, shopping, hospitality, and unforgettable travel experiences.

Impact on the New Tourism Season

This ranking will also have a positive impact on the new tourism season, starting September 1st.

World's Best Cities - Top 10 Ranking

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Tokyo, Japan
Bangkok, Thailand
Jaipur, India
Hoi An, Vietnam
Mexico City, Mexico
Kyoto, Japan
Ubud, Bali
Cusco, Peru.

High Scores Awarded to the City Based on These Points

Cultural Experiences - Folk art
Rajasthani Cuisine
Unforgettable Travel Experiences
World-class Shopping
Friendly Locals
Hotels offering luxurious stays.

Share the news:

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 10:23 am

English News / Special / Jaipur Ranked World’s Fifth Best City
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.