Jaipur Ranked World’s Fifth Best City

Pink City Jaipur: Rajasthan's Pink City, Jaipur, has once again captured the world's heart with its royal identity and hospitality. In a readers' survey and voting conducted by the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine, Jaipur has been ranked fifth among the top five cities in the world worth visiting. This honour is attributed to Jaipur's Rajasthani culture, pink markets, luxurious hotels, and majestic forts. The magazine has placed Jaipur in the iconic global destination category. Jaipur received a score of 91.33 in the readers' survey.
Following this global ranking, Jaipur has established itself as a premium cultural tourism destination. This achievement indicates that tourists worldwide are drawn to Jaipur's culture, heritage, and cuisine. Tourism experts believe this recognition will propel Rajasthan's tourism industry to new heights.
The magazine's survey also revealed that Jaipur's royal hotels, world-class shopping, and Rajasthani culture deeply impressed tourists. Jaipur scored exceptionally high on aspects such as cultural experiences, local cuisine, shopping, hospitality, and unforgettable travel experiences.
This ranking will also have a positive impact on the new tourism season, starting September 1st.
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Tokyo, Japan
Bangkok, Thailand
Jaipur, India
Hoi An, Vietnam
Mexico City, Mexico
Kyoto, Japan
Ubud, Bali
Cusco, Peru.
Cultural Experiences - Folk art
Rajasthani Cuisine
Unforgettable Travel Experiences
World-class Shopping
Friendly Locals
Hotels offering luxurious stays.