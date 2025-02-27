scriptJaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held | Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

Jaipur News: A shocking revelation has emerged from a rave party busted in Labana on Delhi Road. Upon being apprehended at a cafe, several girls reportedly broke down and wept.

JaipurFeb 27, 2025 / 09:32 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: A shocking revelation has emerged from a rave party busted in Labana on Delhi Road. Jaipur Rural Police apprehended 150 individuals, including 70 young women.

Most of the young women, who had arrived with male companions, are students residing in Jaipur. Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police, Anand Sharma, stated that their families had sent them to Jaipur for studies, and they had gone to the rave party for enjoyment. However, the police, after issuing warnings, released all the young women.
The city police have also taken action against several hookah bars. These hookah bars often have young women in the company of male companions. It is reported that these young women are also students. Male companions allegedly lure them to hookah bars.

A Glimpse into the City’s Issues

Saanganer police station conducted a raid late at night on a club, where 110 young men and women were found smoking hookah. Several young women started crying upon seeing the police. Their families were unaware of their presence at the club.

Girls Found in Wine Cafe Break Down in Tears

Shiprapath police station apprehended over 60 young men and women from a wine cafe. After questioning, 13 young women, citing concerns about their future, were released after breaking down in tears.

What Happens at Rave and Hookah Parties

Intoxicants such as drugs, alcohol, beer, and hookah with various flavours are consumed.

