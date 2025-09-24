Jaipur to Get New Rs 14 Crore Open Restaurant Opposite Jal Mahal

Tourism Department Good News: Tourists will have a new experience from April next year at Parashuram Dwar, located opposite Jal Mahal in Jaipur. Tourists will be able to sit in an open-air restaurant and enjoy the captivating view of Jal Mahal in the mornings and evenings. This restaurant is being built above the main gate of Parashuram Dwar, where tourists can enjoy the view along with tea and coffee. This innovation is being considered under the Central Ministry of Tourism's Visit to Re-Visit scheme.