Jaipur to Get New Rs 14 Crore Open Restaurant Opposite Jal Mahal

The Tourism Corporation will spend ₹14 crore on this project under the central government's Special Assistant to the State for Capital Investment Scheme for the Parsuramdwara Project.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Image: Patrika

Tourism Department Good News: Tourists will have a new experience from April next year at Parashuram Dwar, located opposite Jal Mahal in Jaipur. Tourists will be able to sit in an open-air restaurant and enjoy the captivating view of Jal Mahal in the mornings and evenings. This restaurant is being built above the main gate of Parashuram Dwar, where tourists can enjoy the view along with tea and coffee. This innovation is being considered under the Central Ministry of Tourism's Visit to Re-Visit scheme.

Beautification from Zorawar Singh Gate to Amer

Under the same central scheme, the route from Zorawar Singh Gate to Amer will be beautified. Rajasthani heritage will be showcased on both sides of the road leading to Amer. Tourists can also enjoy a night market-like experience from Zorawar Singh Gate to Jal Mahal. Several development works will also be carried out in Amer under this scheme.

Open Restaurant to Begin in April

According to Tourism Corporation officials, the tender process for this project has been completed, and the work order has been issued to the firm. The firm will begin work on this project after Diwali and will complete the open restaurant and cafeteria by March. After that, this restaurant and cafeteria will be opened for tourists from April.

Re-Visit Tourism to Increase

According to a report by the Central Ministry of Tourism, the trend of re-visits by tourists to the country's monuments is rapidly declining. Innovations like the open restaurant are being implemented to encourage tourists to visit major national monuments repeatedly. This will ensure that local tourism continues throughout the year and new avenues of employment open up.

Tourism Corporation to Spend ₹14 Crore

Under the central government's Special Assistance to the State for Capital Investment scheme, the Tourism Corporation will spend ₹14 crore on the Parashuram Dwar project. Along with the opening of the open-air restaurant above the main gate of Parashuram Dwar, a cafeteria will also be started, and new shops will be constructed for a local market.

