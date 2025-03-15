Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

Jaipur to Accelerate Development PaceThe study considered the economic activities taking place due to the presence of railway lines, an international sports stadium, a convention centre, an airport, various highways, industrial areas, markets, ring road, tourist sites, universities, colleges, economic development centres, tehsil headquarters, municipal headquarters, panchayat headquarters, etc., in this area, and the future economic activities likely to occur in the surrounding areas due to these. Future development along with these activities was also included in the study. After this, the committee took the important decision to double the JDA region from its current size.
This Will Be the Scope-Currently, the JDA region includes the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation area, Choomu, Bagru, Bassi and Vatika.
-According to the decision of the authorized committee of the JDA, the villages in the urban areas of Shahpura, Jobner, Chaksu, Dudu and Fagı municipalities will also be included. In the areas bordering these new municipalities, the municipalities themselves will work.
-The JDA region will extend to the limits of the master plan of Chaksu on Tonk Road.
-On Fagı Road, up to the vicinity of Fagı, and on Ajmer Road, up to the vicinity of Dudu.
-On Kalwad Road, the JDA region will be extended to the limits of Jobner’s master plan.
-On Choomu Renwal Road, up to Kala dera, and on Sikar Road, up to the vicinity of Udaipuria Mod.
-On Choomu Ajitgarh Road, up to the vicinity of Samod, and on Delhi Road, up to the limits of Shahpura’s master plan.
-The JDA region will be extended to the limits of Jaipur district on Agra Road.
-The inclusion of these 633 new villages in the JDA region will enable their planned development.
-Public amenities and road networks can be ensured as per future needs.
-Inclusion in the new master plan of the JDA region will also determine the land use plan of these new villages.
-The determination of the land use plan will enable planned settlements in these villages.
-With the zonal plan and sector plan being determined under the master plan, land can be reserved for roads.