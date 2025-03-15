scriptJaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

JDA Expansion: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is set to expand its operational area. Following government approval, the JDA will commence work on the land.

JaipurMar 15, 2025 / 09:16 am

Patrika Desk

JDA-Expansion
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is set to expand its jurisdiction. It is believed that the area will be doubled from its current size. A file has been sent to the government from the JDA for this purpose. After receiving permission from the government, the JDA will commence work on the ground.
According to JDA officials, 633 new villages will be included in the JDA region. After approval from the state government, the JDA will issue a notification. The JDA will prepare a new master plan, keeping the new region in mind.
The authorized committee had earlier proposed to include 272 new villages in the JDA region. Under this, the JDA region was proposed to be increased from the existing 3,000 square kilometres to 4,000 square kilometres. Considering the development possibilities around Jaipur city, it was considered to further expand it. For this, the committee has studied the 100-kilometre radius area around Jaipur city.

Jaipur to Accelerate Development Pace

The study considered the economic activities taking place due to the presence of railway lines, an international sports stadium, a convention centre, an airport, various highways, industrial areas, markets, ring road, tourist sites, universities, colleges, economic development centres, tehsil headquarters, municipal headquarters, panchayat headquarters, etc., in this area, and the future economic activities likely to occur in the surrounding areas due to these. Future development along with these activities was also included in the study. After this, the committee took the important decision to double the JDA region from its current size.

This Will Be the Scope

-Currently, the JDA region includes the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation area, Choomu, Bagru, Bassi and Vatika.
-According to the decision of the authorized committee of the JDA, the villages in the urban areas of Shahpura, Jobner, Chaksu, Dudu and Fagı municipalities will also be included. In the areas bordering these new municipalities, the municipalities themselves will work.
-The JDA region will extend to the limits of the master plan of Chaksu on Tonk Road.
-On Fagı Road, up to the vicinity of Fagı, and on Ajmer Road, up to the vicinity of Dudu.
-On Kalwad Road, the JDA region will be extended to the limits of Jobner’s master plan.
-On Choomu Renwal Road, up to Kala dera, and on Sikar Road, up to the vicinity of Udaipuria Mod.
-On Choomu Ajitgarh Road, up to the vicinity of Samod, and on Delhi Road, up to the limits of Shahpura’s master plan.
-The JDA region will be extended to the limits of Jaipur district on Agra Road.
-The inclusion of these 633 new villages in the JDA region will enable their planned development.
-Public amenities and road networks can be ensured as per future needs.
-Inclusion in the new master plan of the JDA region will also determine the land use plan of these new villages.
-The determination of the land use plan will enable planned settlements in these villages.
-With the zonal plan and sector plan being determined under the master plan, land can be reserved for roads.

News / Special / Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

World

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

in 4 hours

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

in 3 hours

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

in 5 hours

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

Health

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

in 3 hours

Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

Special

Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

20 hours ago

Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

Special

Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

2 days ago

Major Update in Case of Minor Student Sexually Assaulted by Female Tutor

Special

Major Update in Case of Minor Student Sexually Assaulted by Female Tutor

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.