Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

According to JDA officials, 633 new villages will be included in the JDA region. After approval from the state government, the JDA will issue a notification. The JDA will prepare a new master plan, keeping the new region in mind.

The authorized committee had earlier proposed to include 272 new villages in the JDA region. Under this, the JDA region was proposed to be increased from the existing 3,000 square kilometres to 4,000 square kilometres. Considering the development possibilities around Jaipur city, it was considered to further expand it. For this, the committee has studied the 100-kilometre radius area around Jaipur city.

Jaipur to Accelerate Development Pace The study considered the economic activities taking place due to the presence of railway lines, an international sports stadium, a convention centre, an airport, various highways, industrial areas, markets, ring road, tourist sites, universities, colleges, economic development centres, tehsil headquarters, municipal headquarters, panchayat headquarters, etc., in this area, and the future economic activities likely to occur in the surrounding areas due to these. Future development along with these activities was also included in the study. After this, the committee took the important decision to double the JDA region from its current size.