Jaipur's JLN Marg to Get Flyover, Ending Traffic Congestion

In response to this issue, the state government announced the construction of a flyover at the OTS intersection in the budget. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has also begun preliminary work. The proposed flyover will be 1 to 1.25 km long, facilitating smoother traffic flow and alleviating congestion.

Survey Reveals Traffic Pressure A previous JDA survey revealed a daily traffic volume of 73,790 Passenger Car Units (PCU) and an hourly pressure of 7,379 PCU on JLN Marg. The flyover is considered a suitable solution to streamline this traffic.

This Project to Begin First A 2.6 km long elevated road will be constructed from Apex Circle to Jagatpura ROB at a cost of ₹65 crore. Other Projects Underway Elevated Road from Narayan Singh Circle to Purana Ramgarh : Several attempts have been made to build an elevated road on Govind Marg. According to the JDA, the feasibility is low due to a major obstacle: the water pipeline. Erecting pillars here would significantly disrupt pedestrian movement. The possibility of an elevated road can only be considered after a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Aranya Bhavan to Transport Nagar: The Jawahar Nagar bypass is a crucial route for travelling to and from the Agra-Delhi road from Jaipur city. Jaipur’s encroachment on road space due to a nearby slum is a significant issue. An elevated road here could improve traffic flow.

Previously Planned Projects Remain Incomplete In 2015, the JDA proposed four plans to make this intersection traffic light-free, including a cloverleaf interchange, underpass, and flyover, but none were implemented. During the previous Congress government’s tenure, there was a proposal to build a hanging bridge and an underpass for Tonk Road to Jhalana connectivity. The JDA required land from MNIT and OTS, but the lack of land availability shelved the plan. The JDA had planned to spend ₹150 crore on this project.