Jaisalmer Obscene Car Video: Man and Woman Arrested

Jaisalmer Viral Video Case: The woman’s face in the video has been blurred, while the elderly man’s face remains visible.

JaisalmerMay 13, 2025 / 02:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaisalmer Viral Video

जैसलमेर में युवती की वृद्ध के साथ गंदी हरकत का मामला ( एआई इमेज )।

The case of a young woman engaging in indecent acts with an elderly man inside a car in Jaisalmer has taken a significant turn. Police have arrested both the accused man and woman from different states. Meanwhile, reports suggest the woman, who was seen naked and engaging in obscenity with a 70-year-old man inside the car, has deleted her social media account.
The incident occurred at a tourist spot in Rajasthan. Following the escalation of the matter, a case was registered at the Tanot police station in Jaisalmer. According to the police report, a young man and woman arrived in Jaisalmer for sightseeing. They parked their car in a secluded area where they encountered an elderly goat herder.
The young man, seated in the driver’s seat, called the goat herder to the car. Upon approaching, the elderly man saw a young woman sitting naked inside the vehicle. The young man began recording a video and asked the elderly man if he found the woman attractive. He then urged the elderly man to touch the woman.

Young Man Instructs Elderly Man to Touch the Woman

Despite repeated refusals, the elderly man was pressured by the young man into touching the woman inappropriately. The woman, who appeared to encourage the act, was also part of the recording made by the young man.

Woman’s Face Blurred in Video, Elderly Man’s Face Visible

Subsequently, the young couple edited the video and uploaded it to an adult website. Some clips were also shared on social media, quickly going viral. The woman’s face was blurred in the video, while the elderly man’s face remained visible. Following the video’s viral spread and widespread public outrage, the Tanot police station in Jaisalmer registered a case.

Deleted Photos and Social Media Account

As the matter gained momentum, the woman deleted her social media account and removed all photos and videos from the internet. However, this did not deter the police investigation. The police eventually arrested the man in Bihar and the woman in Uttar Pradesh. Both have been remanded to judicial custody and have confessed to the charges.

