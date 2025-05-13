Jaisalmer Obscene Car Video: Man and Woman Arrested

The incident occurred at a tourist spot in Rajasthan. Following the escalation of the matter, a case was registered at the Tanot police station in Jaisalmer. According to the police report, a young man and woman arrived in Jaisalmer for sightseeing. They parked their car in a secluded area where they encountered an elderly goat herder.

The young man, seated in the driver’s seat, called the goat herder to the car. Upon approaching, the elderly man saw a young woman sitting naked inside the vehicle. The young man began recording a video and asked the elderly man if he found the woman attractive. He then urged the elderly man to touch the woman.

Young Man Instructs Elderly Man to Touch the Woman Despite repeated refusals, the elderly man was pressured by the young man into touching the woman inappropriately. The woman, who appeared to encourage the act, was also part of the recording made by the young man.

Woman’s Face Blurred in Video, Elderly Man’s Face Visible Subsequently, the young couple edited the video and uploaded it to an adult website. Some clips were also shared on social media, quickly going viral. The woman’s face was blurred in the video, while the elderly man’s face remained visible. Following the video’s viral spread and widespread public outrage, the Tanot police station in Jaisalmer registered a case.