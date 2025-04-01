scriptJEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

JEE Main 2025: April session exams begin tomorrow. Candidates must bring a photo ID matching the one uploaded in their online application form; otherwise, they will not be permitted to take the exam.

KotaApr 01, 2025 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 April Session Exam from Tomorrow Photo ID Card Mandatory You Cannot Wear Such Shoes and Clothes Kota
JEE Main 2025: The engineering entrance examination, JEE Main April session, will commence on 2 April. The NTA (National Testing Agency), New Delhi, has released the admit cards for the entrance examination between 2 and 4 April.

Instructions Against Wearing Thick-Soled Shoes and Clothes with Large Buttons

Students can download their admit cards from the NTA’s official website. Admit cards for the examinations scheduled after 4 April will also be released within the stipulated timeframe. The admit cards contain important instructions for students. Instruction number 15 mandates that students must carry a photo ID card, as uploaded in their online application form, on the day of the examination. Instruction number 20 advises students against wearing thick-soled shoes and clothes with large buttons.

OMR Sheet Checking Process Will Be Stopped Otherwise

Upon completion of the question paper, the admit card and rough work sheets must be placed in the drop box; otherwise, the OMR sheet checking process will be stopped.

What Students Can Carry

1- Transparent water bottle.
2- Transparent ballpoint pen.
3- Admit card downloaded on A-4 size paper.
4- One extra passport-size photograph.
5- Original ID proof as uploaded with the application form.

News / Special / JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

in 5 hours

Noida: Massive fire at Atta Market, people break office and showroom windows to escape

National News

Noida: Massive fire at Atta Market, people break office and showroom windows to escape

in 4 hours

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

Political

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

in 2 hours

Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead

National News

Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead

55 minutes ago

Latest Special

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

Special

JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

in 4 hours

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

Special

Rajasthan: Weather to change from 1 April, rains and thunderstorms on these two days

15 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

Special

Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

19 hours ago

Rajasthan: Railway to Construct Four-Lane Underbridge, Benefiting 500,000

Special

Rajasthan: Railway to Construct Four-Lane Underbridge, Benefiting 500,000

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.