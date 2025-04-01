JEE Main 2025 April Session Begins Tomorrow; Photo ID Mandatory, Certain Footwear/Clothing Restricted

Instructions Against Wearing Thick-Soled Shoes and Clothes with Large Buttons Students can download their admit cards from the NTA’s official website. Admit cards for the examinations scheduled after 4 April will also be released within the stipulated timeframe. The admit cards contain important instructions for students. Instruction number 15 mandates that students must carry a photo ID card, as uploaded in their online application form, on the day of the examination. Instruction number 20 advises students against wearing thick-soled shoes and clothes with large buttons.

OMR Sheet Checking Process Will Be Stopped Otherwise Upon completion of the question paper, the admit card and rough work sheets must be placed in the drop box; otherwise, the OMR sheet checking process will be stopped.